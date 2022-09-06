AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nintex Promapp mobile app delivers process-in-your-pocket

PRNewswire September 7, 2022

Mobile process management app makes technology accessible to all teams, from anywhere, at any time

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the launch of the Nintex Promapp® mobile app, empowering company-wide business teams to gain efficiencies via process management, no matter where they are working from.

The Nintex Promapp mobile app makes it easy to suggest process improvements, driving a process excellence culture across all teams.

 

“With the launch of the Nintex Promapp mobile app, every person in every organisation can now have business processes at their fingertips, whether they are in the boardroom or on the manufacturing floor,” said Neal Gottsacker, Nintex Chief Product Officer.

4 key benefits of the Nintex Promapp mobile app

The release of the Nintex Promapp mobile app will:

  • Drive consistency of service to customers from anywhere, at any time
  • Help previously underserved frontline workers to work more efficiently and stay in sync with the rest of the organisation
  • Help organisations to manage risk and ensure compliance since everyone on the team has the most up-to-date information at hand
  • Let you install the Nintex Promapp mobile app, which is available to all organisations with an active Nintex Promapp license, on the device of your choice (Android and iOS)

For an overview of the Nintex Promapp mobile app, visit https://www.nintex.com/process-management/promapp-mobile/overview/, and to sign up for a free trial, click here: https://www.nintex.com/trial/#promapp

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith
[email protected]
cell: +64 21 154 7114                                                                                                           

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891356/Nintex_Promapp_mobile_app.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Nintex

