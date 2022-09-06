AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bitget launches Zero Trading Fee campaign along with 1M BGB prize pool

PRNewswire September 6, 2022

Available for all spot trades, coupled with additional bonuses

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces its Zero Trading Fee campaign for all spot trading pairs on the Bitget platform. The initiative aims to tackle recent unfavourable market conditions, rewarding loyal users and encouraging new entrants to trade crypto with zero trading fees.

Bitget launches Zero Trading Fee campaign along with 1M BGB prize pool

From September 6, Bitget’s users will be able to enjoy Zero-Fee Trading on all spot trading. The Zero Trading Fee campaign is coupled with a series of spot market perks, including buying popular coins at 50% off, airdrops and a prize pool of one million BGB. Spot traders simply need to hold, trade or keep their eyes peeled to enjoy these benefits.

Also released this month, Bitget’s Launchpool event allows BGB holders to claim airdrops of new and popular tokens on the market. Paired with Bitget Launchpad’s BGB privileges and plans for more exclusive reward schemes, helping BGB holders maximise the return on the token. BGB is amassing its potential and utility as a powerful exchange token.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, “Even in volatile markets, investor interest in cryptocurrency is high. By eliminating trading fees and pioneering exclusive incentives, Bitget hopes to not only benefit professional investors with high trading volumes, but also offer new entrants a way to get into and derive benefit from the market.”

Gracy adds, “Above all, this campaign is underlined by Bitget’s promise of financial inclusion. We are making crypto accessible for anyone with the objective of financial independence, with a robust platform, competitive fees and our US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund which addresses security concerns in cryptocurrency head on. Ultimately, our platform allows investors multiple avenues to improve their trading plans and hedge risks.”

For more information on the Zero Trading Fee campaign, click here.

About Bitget

Bitget is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of ‘Better Trading, Better Life’, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.

Media contact

[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Bitget

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.