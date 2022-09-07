AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
How HonorFX Thrives Amid Bearish Markets in 2022

PRNewswire September 7, 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HonorFX is among famous online forex brokers in the global market and the firm found its way to the Vietnam market since 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, HonorFX has proved themselves to be transparent, secure and trustworthy towards their clients as well as traders in the community despite terrible fluctuations.

HonorFX remains transparent and focuses on its technology integration as well as customer service to provide its customers one of the finest trading platforms in the industry:

1.    Advanced MT5 integration within the platform:

MT5 is short for Metatrader 5, a platform designed for online trading, technical analysis, creation and application of automated trading strategies. It allows traders to buy and sell financial instruments other than Forex such as: stock, commodities, or even centralized data access.

MT5 is a standalone and independent platform supervised by MetaQuotes Software. This is an electronic tool that simplify trades with speed and convenience. MT5 or MT4 are not regulated and completely uncontrollable by HonorFX or any other brokers.

2.    HonorFX’s fast and appropriate customer service:

HonorFX has an experienced support team ready to help 24/5. Customer service can be contacted via email, live chat, and phone. Customer care staff will be happy to answer all your general, technical and account-related questions quickly, politely and efficiently.

3.  Other support

Honor Fx offers a number of attractive promotions and bonuses such as:

Get credit bonus
trading bonus
Free Forex VPS Service
Trade & Win Apple’s utilities.

4. Wide varieties of trading assets:

Currently, HonorFX is providing a quite diverse list of investment products, including:

Forex: With over 330 currency pairs, with nefarious floating currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, etc.

Cryptocurrencies: Including the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash, Monero, etc.

Metals: Includes precious metals such as gold and platinum.

Energy: Includes crude oil, Brent oil and natural gas.

Commodities: Includes coffee, wheat, sugar and many other commodities with low spreads.

Stocks: Includes thousands of stocks from around the world such as the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium and France. Finally, there are indices, including UK 100, Germany 30, US 30 and Australia 200.

Bottom line 

A growth of social networks means diversification of information sources, which hampers the screening of authentic and valuable content. 

The financial markets in general and the forex markets in particular have triggered irresistible attraction over many investors by offering terrific and lucrative earnings. This may allow a lot of people to achieve financial freedom, though kick off a kind of “Go West” movement for criminals or fraudulent brokers who rip off the unwary investors. Be a smart trader by choosing credible, regulated and licensed brokers, and do not forget to check the legitimacy of any information source before you take it for granted!

About HonorFX

Here at HonorFX, we provide one of the safest online trading platforms to our clients and partners. We believe in developing a sustainable workforce through our years-long experience, in-depth knowledge of the financial market and the association of our trusted partners. We have set an example of responsible trading that has made us a reliable platform for services like currency trading, equity indices, energies, precious metals and CFDs.

We follow a simple and client-friendly operational philosophy that does not only satisfy our clients and partners but also helps us to earn their loyalty. We use latest technologies along our in-depth knowledge of trading to serve our clients with the accordance of their needs. We do not follow or practice customs that can harm our client’s expectations from us.

SOURCE HonorFX

