accesso® and Village Roadshow Theme Parks Ink Long-Term Extension to Multifaceted Technology Partnership

Australia’s Largest Theme Park Operator Doubles Down on Virtual Queuing,

Ticketing, Guest Experience Management and Distribution Solutions, Extending through 2027

TWYFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has announced an extension to its agreement with Village Roadshow Theme Parks (VRTP), through which VRTP will continue use of accesso ticketing, virtual queuing, guest experience management and distribution technologies at five of its properties – Warner Bros. Movie World, Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast, Sea World (Australia), Australian Outback Spectacular and Paradise Country – through 2027, with the option to extend further through 2029.

Headquartered on the stunning Gold Coast, “Australia’s holiday playground,” VRTP is Australia’s largest theme park operator, welcoming millions of guests annually to enjoy some of the most thrilling entertainment, rides and slides available anywhere in the world – from hyper-coasters to animal encounters and dinner show productions. Since 2018, VRTP has leveraged the end-to-end suite of accesso technologies tailored to the attractions industry to deliver a reimagined, contactless experience for its guests, both on- and off-site.

“Since partnering with Accesso, we have worked closely with their team to successfully implement their technology to our proprieties and enhance our customer experience,” said Bikash Randhawa, VRTP COO. “We look forward to continuing working with them and seeing what our teams will accomplish together over the years to come.”

VRTP’s holistic integration of accesso technology encompasses four unique solutions:

With the fully hosted accesso Passport ® ticketing solution, VRTP is empowered to deliver an intuitive and streamlined eCommerce experience to its guests on any device. The award-winning solution facilitates revenue-driving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, supporting operators in the sale of everything from season passes and meal deals to parking, multi-park packages and much more. Onsite, the accesso Passport ticketing suite provides VRTP a simplified front gate point of sale – focused on driving improved sales results – as well as robust access control options.

suite of virtual queuing solutions allows VRTP to free its guests from physical queues, empowering them to explore all its attractions have to offer. Unlike more simple ride reservation systems, virtual queuing accounts for unpredictable variables such as inclement weather or ride down time, automatically revising wait times and fostering a better guest experience. accesso ‘s guest experience management platform serves to bridge the physical and digital aspects of a guest’s journey, giving operators insight to every step of a guest’s experience – pre-, during and post-visit. The system empowers operators like VRTP to deliver personalization at scale by enabling them to leverage existing customer data along with real-time location and behavior, which they can use to deliver personalized, contextual messaging, recommendations and offers to guests at just the right time and place. VRTP leverages the accesso guest experience management platform to power its all-in-one mobile app, which acts as a virtual assistant for guests and generates immersive, in-park experiences.

“Through our partnership with Village Roadshow Theme Parks, our full range of technology solutions works seamlessly together to reduce friction in the guest experience while driving improved operational and financial results,” said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. “We are thrilled to have extended this partnership and look forward to working hand-in-hand with Village Roadshow Theme Parks to continue meeting and exceeding their guests’ expectations for years to come.”

About Village Roadshow Theme Parks

Part of Village Roadshow Limited, a leading international entertainment and media company, Village Roadshow Theme Parks (VRTP) is Australia’s largest theme park operator with Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet’n’Wild Gold Coast, Paradise Country, Australian Outback Spectacular, Village Roadshow Studios, Sea World Resort and Australia’s only Topgolf facility. VRTP provides its guests with the opportunity to enjoy the highest standards of quality, fun and entertainment available in world-class theme parks throughout Australia.

