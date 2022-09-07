AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cloud4C, leading global Cloud MSP, gets recognized as Google Cloud Premier Partner in APAC

PRNewswire September 7, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, an application-focused cloud managed services provider, has been recognized as a Google Cloud Premier Partner in the APAC region for its end-to-end migration, modernization, and managed services on Google Cloud in a single, high uptime SLA from infra till application login layer. It’s a testimony to Cloud4C’s decade-long excellence in implementing Google Cloud transformations for large-scale, mission-critical landscapes at near-zero disruption, delays, and risks.

Earning the Google Cloud Premier Partner validation requires Google Cloud MSPs to undergo rigorous scrutiny of their ability to leverage Google Cloud-native tools and complementary technologies to architect clients’ digital transformation plans with ease. Google Cloud identified Cloud4C as a global facilitator to its global customer base, delivering highly advanced, innovative-yet cost-effective outcomes without impacting end workload performance, scalability, and agility.

Being a Google Cloud Premier Partner for APAC region is not just an honourable distinction; it also allows Cloud4C to have in-depth access to modernised tools, in-depth know-how, services, and support from Google Cloud to inspire customers in the future of IT.

Deb Deep Sengupta, Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C said, “This is a great, rewarding moment for us. With our AI Ops-driven Managed Services, we are eager to empower more organisations and their mission-critical ecosystems on Google Cloud while reducing the risks to transition and increasing their competitive agility. Together we can help companies achieve more with Google Cloud’s intelligent capabilities and be more competitive.”

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a leading Application-focused and Automation-driven cloud managed services provider, serving 4000+ enterprises including 60 of the Fortune 500 multinationals in 26 countries spread across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and APAC. Equipped with 25 Centres of Excellence, 2000+ skilled and certified cloud experts, a comprehensive cloud security framework comprising 40+ security controls, and pre-met compliance with leading industry regulations, Cloud4C helps in managing mission-critical cloud transformation in a single, cost-effective SLA while successfully delivering a cumulative uptime of 99.95% for complex enterprise applications.

SOURCE Cloud4C

