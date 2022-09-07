VinZero joins World Green Building Councils drive for Circularity in construction sector

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With more than 59% of global waste attributed to construction, the importance of this project cannot be understated. Globally the built environment is responsible for almost 40% of global energy related carbon emissions, and is extracting an estimated 50% of the worlds resources. It has been estimated that to reduce the worlds emissions to the extent required, to even cap global warming estimates at 1.5 degrees, industry needs to move up to 10 times faster than the current rate in adopting carbon reducing processes.

The recent announcement of the Circularity Accelerator project represents WorldGBC’s continued work to advance sustainable building and net zero best practices, on a global scale.

As a global action network comprised of around 70 Green Building Councils around the world, and as members of the UN Global Compact, WorldGBC works with businesses, organizations, and governments to drive the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and UN Global Goals for sustainable development. The WorldGBC strategy catalyses the uptake of sustainable buildings for everyone, everywhere and focuses on transforming the building and construction sector across three strategic areas – climate action, health & wellbeing, and resources & circularity.

With new construction expecting to add an estimated 2.5 trillion square feet of building area worldwide over the next 40 years the time to act is now. Matthew Black, Coordinator of the World GBC’s Circularity Accelerator Programme recently shared, “when we consider the number of buildings under construction at any one time a city the size of Paris is constructed every week.“

Such statistics sound the alarm that there is still much to do and focusing on circularity across the construction industry may provide valuable answers to an industry needing to rapidly transform its practices.

Recent research demonstrates transformation towards greener and more sustainable building practices is achieving increased uptake, with registrations towards green building certifications gaining momentum ”As the demand for more sustainable building options increases, green construction has become increasingly profitable and desirable within the global construction market. The green building market is anticipated to be among the fastest growing industries worldwide. The number of LEED-certified projects in the United States rose from 296 certifications in 2006 up to over 67,200 in 2018”. Statista Research Department, 24 May 2022.

The World GBC’s program focuses on developing a roadmap to facilitate the regeneration of resources and natural systems for the built environment with a mission for 2050 to achieve a built environment with net zero whole life resource depletion, working towards restoration of resources and natural systems within a thriving circular economy.

World GBC are coordinating best practice actions to achieve circularity in the built environment globally working through its 70 chapters across the world at a local level. With much of the strategy focusing on resources and circularity with the aim to accelerate the adoption of the circular economy and drive resource efficiency in the building and construction sectors. “This means focusing on recycling and reuse, repurposing of buildings, materials within them to reduce carbon emissions overall.” Matthew Black says.

The WorldGBC has sought after demonstrated leadership in green buildings and organisations with dedicated plans to drive market transformation towards decarbonization of the built environment in the formation of the Circularity Accelerator global taskforce. VinZero’s acceptance to this programme recognizes its thought leadership in the development of the green building movement.

As key participants in the programme VinZero will participate in quarterly taskforce round tables, market leading research and whitepapers, and various other communication materials and publications for Green Building Councils around the world.

By the end of 2023, the Circularity Accelerator Programme aims to raise industry awareness of the state of the market, and to have developed and distributed a set of global principles and technical content to support implementation.

“Through our partnership with VinZero, we’ve gained a valuable collaborator for WorldGBC’s Circularity Accelerator global programme. VinZero builds sustainable digital solutions which are paramount to designing out waste towards a more circular economy.” Catriona Brady, Director of Strategy and Development, World Green Building Council.

VinZero’s participation in this world leading programme is a further demonstration of its commitment to help industry step towards net zero and its ‘Think Future’ thought leadership framework.

Paul Laycock, Chief Executive Officer of VinZero is widely known for referring to data as the currency for net zero “We believe digitalization of the built environment represents the biggest opportunity for net zero achievement”.

VinZero has its sight squarely focused on supporting the drive to towards net zero through the development of its own Think Future global Sustainability Council to drive education and conversation amongst its significant customer base.

The Circulatory Accelerator Programme global taskforce comprises of experts supported by industry partners such as Brightworks Sustainability, Foster and Partners, Laude Foundation, Ramboll, VinZero and WSP. The taskforce will engage in quarterly roundtables, monthly activity reports, events and thought leadership across the next 12 months.

WorldGBC and VinZero share a focus on influencing zero emissions in the built environment. WorldGBC brings together leaders from multiple disciplines across businesses, organisations and governments to develop a whole systems approach to solutions. VinZero takes a wholistic approach engaging across multiple industries and disciplines through its thought leadership programs to guide our customers on their net zero journey using digitalization as a catalyst for change.

Working together, WorldGBC and VinZero will share information and education to increase awareness of the industry on the Circulatory Accelerator programme.

”Circularity Accelerator is a WorldGBC global programme to drive the adoption of circular economy and resource efficiency in the building and construction sector. WorldGBC’s new partnership with VinZero comes at an important moment ahead of World Green Building Week (#WGBW22) and #BuildingToCOP27 – collaboration with companies like VinZero are essential in our combined mission to tackle the climate crisis and advance sustainable, circular development”. Cristina Gamboa, CEO, WorldGBC.

World Green Building Week is from 12 to 16 September 2022 with the theme ‘Building for Everyone’. Organizations are invited to register their events by visiting www.worldgbc.org for information.

