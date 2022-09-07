AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Growing 5G and AI Boost the Global Demand for New Form Factors

PRNewswire September 7, 2022

The adoption of new form factors for devices will surge rapidly with advancements in connectivity technology, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With electronics integrating into customers’ daily lives, companies need to invest in the innovation of form and software to move beyond traditionally shaped devices and capture market share. New form factors refer to the various sizes, shapes, and physical specifications of hardware components that are incorporated within an electronic device for functional and aesthetic enhancements.

New form factors

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors, finds that the adoption of new form factors for devices will surge rapidly with advancements in connectivity technology. Additionally, the advent of 5G and expanding artificial intelligence (AI) use cases will further inflate the global demand. This will lead to improved innovation across wearables, flexible devices, and implants.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

“As the demand for new pliable form factors increases, companies cannot rely on traditionally shaped devices to capture market share,” said Akshay Menon, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “This encourages big electronic companies to work with newer materials to manufacture durable and flexible electronics.”

Menon added: “With consumers’ growing preference for small-sized electronic devices, miniaturization will lead to developmental objectives for manufacturers. Further, new form factor development will lead to increased human-machine interaction, making data security a strategic priority for organizations.”

To tap into the growth prospects of new form factors, market participants should:

  • Partner with application companies and social platforms to ensure their offerings are compatible with the device hardware, establishing an immersive customer experience.
  • Invest in research to develop durable materials, as current stretchable materials are thermoplastic, meaning heat softens them and makes them unable to withstand thermal exposure.
  • Associate with organizations in the technology-enabled space as new form of technology is dependent on internet connectivity and AI.

Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan’s TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors

PD1E

Media Contact:
Sol Curet
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected] 
https://www.frost.com/ 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.