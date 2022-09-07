AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KATY PERRY ANNOUNCED AS SPECIAL GUEST AT TRUE COLORS FESTIVAL THE CONCERT 2022

PRNewswire September 7, 2022

Katy Perry to Roar for greater inclusion and celebration of diverse artists

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — True Colors Festival (TCF) – the long-running international festival of performing arts that celebrates diversity and inclusion – has announced Katy Perry as its special guest, performing for TCF THE CONCERT 2022. The global pop superstar will take the stage alongside a powerhouse line-up of artists from around the world, in a concert that will celebrate diversity and the power of music to connect people everywhere.

“What moved me to join True Colors Festival was the spirit and uniqueness of the festival’s message and the opportunity to share the stage with all these diverse artists. I’m excited to be back in Tokyo to perform at this inspiring event,” she says.

TCF THE CONCERT 2022 will be performed twice, at Japan’s Tokyo Garden Theater on the evenings of 19th and 20th November. Katy Perry and all the artists will perform for both concerts.

With the theme One World, One Family, TCF THE CONCERT 2022 will present more than 90 singers, dancers and musicians in a 2-hour multimedia concert experience culminating in a very special set by Katy Perry.

Among the artists: are virtuoso violinist Adrian Anantawan (Canada); drummer Alvin Law (Canada); vocalist & 2nd runner up of The Voice, Italy Federico Martello (Italy); vocalist Harumi (Japan); international dance crew ILL-Abilities; multi-instrumentalist Johnatha Bastos (Brazil); dancer Kenta Kambara (Japan); vocalist & clincher of the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent Mandy Harvey (US); pianist Rachel Starritt (UK); Grammy-nominated vocalist and guitarist Raul Midón (US); vocalist & winner of the 2016 Karaoke World Championships Ryota Kaizo (Japan); rapper who has performed to a TV and online audience of a billion Sparsh Shah (US); vocalist Tony Dee (Australia); bionic pop artist Viktoria Modesta (UK); and internationally renown dancers We Are One (India);

THE CONCERT 2022 will provide a suite of accessibility features that will enable as many people as possible to experience the concert. These include Japanese Sign, International Sign, real-time subtitles, audio description and personnel on standby at the venue for all guests in need of assistance. This will be the first time that so many accessibility features are being included at a TCF event.

TCF THE CONCERT 2022 is presented by The Nippon Foundation. http://www.nippon-foundation.or.jp/en/.

TICKETS: https://truecolorsfestival.com/

Click here for TCF THE CONCERT 2022 Press Kit
TCF THE CONCERT 2022 Website: https://truecolorsfestival.com 
TCF THE CONCERT 2022 Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaWqzRJtYRk

SOURCE True Colors Festival

