Nintex Appoints Microsoft’s Jeff Teper to the Company’s Board of Directors

PRNewswire September 8, 2022

Company further expands its process and automation expertise with new board appointment

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Jeff Teper as its newest board member.

Teper is the President of Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft which includes Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. With more than 30 years of product leadership experience at Microsoft, he brings the right combination of leadership, product advocacy and customer insight to help Nintex build products and services that will help define the process automation market.

“Jeff’s depth of experience building and scaling businesses at Microsoft is unparalleled”, said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. “His unique blend of technical and business expertise coupled with his ability to recognise trends make him the perfect addition to the Nintex board.”

“I’ve worked closely with Nintex since their inception in 2006. Not only are they a trusted Microsoft 365 and Azure partner, but have also established a great reputation as leaders within the process automation market” said Jeff Teper, “which is testament to the incredible work of Eric and his team. I’m excited to play a role in helping build on this success.” 

According to Stephen Elop Nintex Board Chair “as the process automation market evolves Jeff’s expertise will be a big help to the Nintex management team, driving product innovation and excellence to accelerate the company’s growth. I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Jeff throughout my career and I’m excited to work with him closely again.” 

To learn how more organisations across every industry are going digital faster and transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

Media Contact
Ben Tamblyn
[email protected]
cell: +1 425 802 0409                                                                                                              

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Nintex

