Acclime strengthens presence in Greater China via the merger with Fiducia Management Consultants

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime has expanded its footprint in Greater China with the strategic merger with leading advisory and outsourcing business, Fiducia Management Consultants.

Established in Hong Kong in 1982 by Cynthia and Juergen Kracht, and led by their son Managing Director Stefan Kracht since 2012, Fiducia is widely recognised as the preeminent consulting and advisory firm for European owner-operated companies with revenues ranging from USD50m–1b, who source, sell or manufacture in Greater China and seek to expand operations there. Fiducia delivers integrated commercial solutions in corporate, tax, accounting and trade services.

Its merger with Acclime is a significant addition to the company’s 900-strong global workforce, which operates in 11 markets in the Asia-Pacific region including mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. Acclime also has offices in the UK, Europe (Amsterdam and Milan) and the USA.

Co-Founder and CEO of Acclime, Martin Crawford, said the merger recognised the strong cultural and service alignment between Acclime and Fiducia, and a shared commitment to their clients and people.

“Fiducia has been assisting international mid-sized companies to navigate China’s complex business environment for more than 40 years and the cultural fit between our two firms is excellent,” Mr Crawford said.

“Knowing the Kracht family for over 10 years, I’ve admired their professionalism and quality of the relationships they have with their clients. Our strategic integration is a significant endorsement of their skills and market leadership.

“The merger also provides our clients with access to a larger network of established experts in this dynamic part of the world.

“This is particularly advantageous to international firms who are considering a ‘China + 1‘ strategy to diversify their supply chains and manufacturing operations in Asia where Acclime is well-placed to assist.”

Fiducia’s Managing Director, Stefan Kracht, said the strategic merger will enable its clients to benefit from a wider spectrum of professional services and gain access to regional experts to navigate complex emerging Asian markets.

“We chose to merge with Acclime because of our common professional service approach in supporting international corporate clients, and our shared values and vision to be Asia’s premier compliance specialist,” Mr Kracht said.

“Our client commitments, the daily management of the business, and our team all remain unchanged. I am excited that as part of the Acclime family we will be able to provide our clients with access to a significant and established network of compliance and governance experts across Asia to support their growth aspirations.

“It’s a highly promising new chapter for our clients and our team with significant opportunities to grow together across Asia.”

Stefan will continue to lead the Fiducia team and is a significant equity partner in Acclime. Fiducia will formally transition to the Acclime brand in mid-2023.

About Acclime

Acclime is the premier corporate services provider in Asia, operating in eleven key Asian jurisdictions including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, India, Australia, Thailand, and Singapore. Acclime also has client representative offices in the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The company’s vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit www.acclime.com

About Fiducia Management Consultants

Established in 1982, Fiducia, supports international companies in Greater China with a range of advisory and outsourced services. For 40 years, our expert team has helped clients navigate China’s complex but promising business landscape by delivering integrated solutions in corporate set-up, market advisory, tax and accounting, trade, and executive search. We always take a personal and long-term approach. This is how we ensure lasting relationships with our clients and sustained growth for their businesses.

