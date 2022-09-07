AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Constellar announces changes to leadership team

PRNewswire September 7, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Constellar, Asia’s partner of reference for innovative event experiences, recently welcomed new members to its leadership team to realise its vision of driving sustainable growth in new and existing markets across the globe.

Mel Shah joins the business as Senior Vice President, International and Business Development from 1 September 2022. In this newly created role he will be accelerating the growth strategy for Constellar’s international portfolio, including building suitable business development opportunities for Constellar.

Alexandra Goto joins the business as Vice President, Digital Marketing from 5 September 2022. She will develop and execute an integrated customer strategy across all digital marketing channels, ensuring consistency in digital touchpoints across the customer journey.

Sim Lim Ng has taken on the role of Vice President, Sales since July 2022. He is responsible for developing strategic partnerships to expand the range of offerings at the award-winning Singapore EXPO, the country’s largest purpose-built MICE facility.

Group Chief Executive Officer Jean-François Quentin said: “With continued strong demand for live events we are confident in the industry’s prospects for renewed economic activity at a greater pace. Our global talent acquisition strategy is key to ensuring we adapt swiftly to a fast-changing industry, capitalise on new engines of growth and build greater value for our constellation of partners and customers.”

The three new members of the leadership team are equally excited about the stage of growth Constellar is at, and the opportunity to rebuild towards a strong future.

Mel, who will provide leadership to Constellar’s regional offices in China, India and Malaysia, brings over 20 years of experiences from his previous roles at leading trade fair organisers such as Montgomery, Deutsche Messe, Fiera Milano, Messe Frankfurt, Hannover Milano Fairs India and DMG Events (Singapore). “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to build an impactful global business headquartered in Singapore,” said Mel. “As industry players rethink their post-pandemic strategies in the region, I look forward to identifying synergistic partnerships to expand impactful networks, while giving greater focus to the geographies that Constellar is in.”

Added Alexandra, who brings with her 15 years of progressive experience in several MNCs and MICE companies, including RX, Clarion Events and UBM based in Brazil: “Creating exceptional customer experiences begins with understanding customer behaviour. I’m excited that I have this unique opportunity to lead data-led transformation at Constellar that will deepen customer engagement.”

Sim Lim, with over 13 years of experience in e-commerce, venue ownership, tourism and live events business, and most recently leading global strategic partnerships at Klook, said: “Venues now have an immense opportunity to break out of traditional business models. With our experience during Covid-19 repurposing spaces and building consumer confidence in our products and services, we are committed to transforming the way we serve our communities.”

Find out more about Constellar and its leadership team here.

High-resolution photos of Mel, Alexandra and Sim Lim can be downloaded here.

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

