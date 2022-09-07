LONGi and Top Solar complete 100MWp ground-mounted project in South Korea

XI’AN, China, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has provided 100MWp of its high-efficiency Hi-MO 4 modules for a project in South Korea executed by leading local EPC Top Solar.

Located in the country’s Jeollanam-Do region, the project was connected to the grid in July and is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by some 100,000 tons.

It is not only Korea’s largest grid-connected project this year, but also the first ground-mounted project to deploy Chinese modules, reflecting the Korean market’s confidence in the quality and reliability of LONGi products.

Since first entering the country in 2017, LONGi has become its best-selling Chinese module brand, supplying school, Agri-PV, fish farm and large utility projects.

“We are delighted to have collaborated with Top Solar on this milestone utility project,” commented Dennis She, LONGi Group Vice President. “The cost of energy generation can be lowered as more solar is installed and Jeollanam-Do makes a significant contribution to Korea’s carbon neutrality goal.”

