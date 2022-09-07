AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Teach For All Releases Its First-Ever eBook: “What Leadership Do We Need Now? Voices From the Teach For All Network on How We Can Shape a Better Future.”

PRNewswire September 8, 2022

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Teach For All, a network of 60 independent organizations working to advance educational equity, today released its first-ever eBook entitled: “What Leadership Do We Need Now? Voices From the Teach For All Network on How We Can Shape a Better Future.” This collection of essays puts forth the perspectives of teachers, students, social entrepreneurs, policymakers and other educational leaders, from across 18 countries and six continents, on how we can develop collective leadership to ensure that, in turn, all children develop as leaders who can shape a better future for themselves and all of us.

“The challenges of our time – from the pandemic to the climate crisis – can seem overwhelming, but they also provide an opportunity to imagine a new way forward and consider what kind of leadership we need to shape a better future,” said Wendy Kopp, Teach For All’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Together, these essays represent a call for us to exercise a different kind of leadership – grounded in purpose, working collectively, and with a huge sense of possibility to disrupt inequitable systems and imagine new ways forward.”

This book explores questions such as:

  • What will it take to combat rising polarization? 
  • How can we invest in the leadership of young people and counter adult-centrism? 
  • What does it take to build deep trust in times of uncertainty and upheaval?
  • How can we amplify the voices of those who have experienced injustices? 
  • Why must we take on the “inner work” if we wish to transform systems around us?

For their essays, authors draw on a diverse set of lived experiences from around the world. Perspectives include those of a teacher and student in India about how adults and students can work in partnership to unleash student leadership, a policy leader in Colombia on building movements for social change that disrupt long-standing educational inequalities, and a social entrepreneur from Cambodia reflecting on the kind of leadership needed to heal and transform from a tumultuous past.

The eBook is available now for free download in e-reader and PDF formats at TeachForAll.org/LeadershipWeNeed, and will be available in Spanish in the coming weeks.

About Teach For All
Teach For All is a global network of 60 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the progress of the network. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations’ under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential.

Media Contact: Negin Janati, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Teach For All

