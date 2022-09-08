AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Handheld launches the all-new Algiz RT10 ultra-rugged Android tablet with future-proof features

PRNewswire September 8, 2022

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the release of the all-new Algiz RT10, an ultra-rugged 10-inch Android tablet that combines state-of-the-art design and performance with future-proof technology that will maintain its versatile utility through its entire life cycle.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9083551-handheld-launches-all-new-algiz-rt10-ultra-rugged-android-tablet/

The new Algiz RT10 is ultra-rugged and durable, with an IP67 rating and the ability to withstand water, dust, shock and extreme temperatures. Yet it’s slim and lightweight, with a high-res 10-inch touchscreen and among the lightest in its class at 980 grams (2.2 lb). With a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon 5G platform and Android 11 operating system (OS), it delivers enterprise functionality for mobile field workers. And the powerful processor with future-proof 5G functionality will remain cutting-edge for years. Plus, the durable design boosts the device’s sustainability and environmental impact.

The Algiz RT10 breaks new ground in the rugged handheld field in multiple ways. The 5G functionality allows live video streaming in the field, and Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) validated by Google puts it on a shortlist of qualified, enterprise-focused devices. It has enhanced security features including biometric (fingerprint) ID, and the MaxGo mobile device management (MDM) software enables custom settings across all devices in a field network.

Other pertinent features of the Algiz RT10 ultra-rugged tablet:

  • High-resolution, sunlight-readable 10-inch touchscreen with super-hardened glass and rain-and-glove mode.
  • Google GMS for Play Store and Google Maps access.
  • 5G, 4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT and NFC.
  • Built-in u-blox NEO M8U chipset for GNSS location data using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou.
  • 13-megapixel rear-facing and 5-megapixel front-facing cameras.
  • Full-day, user-replaceable battery.
  • Optional scanner and integrated UHF, in addition to built-in expandability.
  • Accessories including carrying cases and vehicle docks with GPS and Wi-Fi antenna pass-through.

“The Algiz RT10 Android tablet is the best combination of portable design, field ruggedness and technology capabilities available in an enterprise-level mobile computer,” says Johan Hed, Handheld director of product management. “It provides true mobility, and it’s the perfect choice for businesses that need a flexible solution in any type of vehicle.”

About Handheld
The Handheld Group is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, PDAs and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. The Handheld Group of Sweden has local offices in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. For more information, please see www.handheldgroup.com

SOURCE Handheld Group AB

