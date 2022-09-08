AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Huawei Cloud Meeting Facilitates Shenzhou-14 Taikonaut Talk with African Youth

PRNewswire September 9, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Three Shenzhou-14 Chinese astronauts (taikonauts), who are currently in space, took part in a dialogue with students from several African countries via video link on September 6. Behind the success of this globally livestreamed event was the unwavering support provided by Huawei Cloud Meeting, which ensured a smooth video connection between all participants.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the African Union. The activity, co-hosted by the Mission of China to the African Union, China Manned Space Agency (CMS) and the African Union Commission (AUC), was one of the activities organized to celebrate the occasion. It was the first time that the taikonauts had a direct dialogue with African teenagers.

Teenagers from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and South Africa had the opportunity to ask the three taikonauts questions. Taikonauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe are currently on a mission at the Tiangong space station, and the trio answered questions on life in space, scientific experiments, and the growth that they have experienced.

The global network SparkRTC ensured stable real-time HD video connections for both the on-site and online meeting participants in China and the aforementioned African countries. Simultaneous interpretation between Chinese, English, and French allowed everyone to express their ideas easily and better understand one other. Diverse meeting control functions ensured that the event proceeded in an orderly manner. The professional end-to-end assurance and global service team of Huawei Cloud smoothened video connections.

Huawei Cloud Meeting ensures stable access from 170+ countries and regions. It has a proven track record of being featured at over 500 international conferences and earns the trust of more than 1.5 million customers in both private and public sectors. The professional cloud meeting solution helps organizations go digital and improve efficiency.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.