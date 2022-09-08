AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
With Both Elegance and Strength, OMODA 5 Caters to Young Consumers in the New Era

PRNewswire September 8, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As Chery’s first star product built with future technology as the carrier, OMODA has created a “parallel universe” for new consumers around the world by force of its world-class travel technology strength to provide them with the perfect travel experience. In addition, OMODA is an excellent fashion item to highlight personality for global young consumers in the new era.

Supported by the brand new design language of “Art in Motion”, OMODA 5 adopts two 10.25-inch seamless duplex screens, bringing a super definition visual experience. Meanwhile, the combination of one core and two screens realizes the information interconnection between the central control and instruments, breaking the inherent shape of the central control screen. In addition, the INS multi-color luminous AC controller first adopted by Chery boasts atmosphere lights of 64 colors, which can be linked with the driving mode and unlocking/door opening state, and brings the fantastic effect of breathing lights with the change of air conditioner temperature and music rhythm, as if people were in the two-dimensional parallel universe.

In terms of intelligent security configuration, OMODA 5 is equipped with an ADAS system with 16 functions to ensure the safe travel of young trendsetters. In addition, OMODA 5 model is equipped with a DMS system in right-hand drive countries/regions, which can detect the driver’s state and greatly reduce the travel risks caused by fatigue driving. By virtue of a HD camera with 2 million pixel and dual LED fill-in lights, the system is able to monitor the driver’s facial expressions in real time, thus accurately judging the driver’s fatigue and distraction, and timely giving visual and auditory reminders of different degrees.

OMODA 5 adopts local adaptations for major overseas markets development at the beginning of the research and development, which will show its trustworthy quality and charm for global users and become a shining card for overseas export of “Intelligent Manufacturing in China” on behalf of Chery.

SOURCE Chery

