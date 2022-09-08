FII Institute Looks to Identify the highest priority for each segment of society at New York Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In one month’s time, the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will host PRIORITY, a summit in New York City that will bring together people from all walks of life – leaders, policymakers, CEOs, students, volunteers, academics, athletes, investors, and more – to discuss the highest priority for each segment of society as the world goes through extraordinary social, economic and geopolitical changes.

The summit, which will take place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, will provide a platform for discussion and dialogue aimed at finding solutions that will help leaders across the world to address the one priority for each group of people.

More than [40] prominent speakers will take part in the summit, including:

H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan , Chairman, FII Institute

Chairman, H.E. Helle Thorning-Schmidt , Former Prime Minister, Denmark

Former Prime Minister, Denmark H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay , Former Prime Minister, Bhutan

, Former Prime Minister, H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui , Minister of State for Youth Affairs, UAE’s Ministry of Culture & Youth

, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, UAE’s Ministry of Culture & Youth Dr. Judith Rodin ; President Emerita, University of Pennsylvania ; Board Chair, Prodigy Finance, and Resilient Cities Catalyst

President Emerita, ; Board Chair, Prodigy Finance, and Resilient Cities Catalyst Peter H. Diamandis , M.D.; Founder & Executive Chairman; XPRIZE

Founder & Executive Chairman; XPRIZE Alexandra Cousteau, Co-Founder & President, Oceans 2050

Co-Founder & President, Oceans 2050 Sara Menker , Founder & CEO, Gro Gro Intelligence

, Founder & CEO, Gro Gro Intelligence Marcelo Claure , Chairman and CEO, Claure Capital

Chairman and CEO, Claure Capital Peggy Johnson , CEO, Magic Leap

Other panel discussions will seek to answer critical questions, such as what new regulations and/or organizations need to be formed to realize each priority? How can communities around the world learn to understand and support each other to achieve each priority? How can we help global political, economic, and cultural leaders to encourage them to focus on each priority?

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said, “As the world is witnessing a period of transformation and as a new global order starts to take shape, we believe it is crucial to understand the priorities of each demographic group around the world. Over the past two years, the world faced many challenges that have left an impact on all citizens across the globe. Therefore, our values and priorities have changed.

“FII Institute’s priority is to make a direct and positive impact on humanity through creating multiple initiatives across different domains. This is why we decided to host PRIORITY as an annual global conversation, to help us understand the wishes, hopes, and expectations of our fellow human beings. We are giving everyone a voice.”

PRIORITY will serve as an essential building block for the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative, scheduled to be held in Riyadh from 25-27 October.

Earlier this year, the FII Institute held a summit in London about ESG in emerging markets where it announced its new Inclusive ESG™ Framework and Scoring Methodology, aimed at informing and accelerating ESG investments in emerging economies.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global non-profit organisation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Launched in 2019, the Institute has published various reports, hosted many international platforms, and launched several initiatives and projects to create a more sustainable future for humanity.

In addition, the FII Institute is committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, fostering the brightest minds and transforming ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

SOURCE FII Institute