  • medical research

KAZIA TO PRESENT FINAL DATA FROM PAXALISIB PHASE II STUDY IN GLIOBLASTOMA AT ESMO

PRNewswire September 9, 2022

SYDNEY, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, today announced that final data from its phase II study of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma will be the subject of an oral presentation at the upcoming annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), which will be held in person from 9-13 September 2022 in Paris, France.

The oral presentation will summarise key findings of the completed phase II study of paxalisib in glioblastoma, which was previously the subject of a poster presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, in June 2022. The presentation will provide additional detail on pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. The presentation will be delivered by Professor John de Groot, Division Chief of Neuro-Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco, one of the principal investigators on the study.

ORAL PRESENTATION

Title: Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of paxalisib in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter status: Final phase II study results.
Date: Friday, 9 September
Session: CNS Tumours
Abstract ID: 2800

For More Information, Please Contact:-

In the United States:

Joe Green

Edison Investor Relations

[email protected]

Phone: +1 646-653-7030

In Australia:

Jane Lowe

IR Department

[email protected]

Phone: +61 411 117 774

 

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Seven additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020, and for AT/RT in June 2022.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.

 

 

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited

