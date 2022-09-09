AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Projects worth billions signed in E. China’s Kunshan

PRNewswire September 9, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A conference on the development of emerging industry was held on Wednesday in Kunshan, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the economic and technological development zone (ETDZ) and witnessing a series of projects inked, commenced and completed.

Thirty-three projects with total investment of over 50 billion yuan (about 7.18 billion U.S. dollars) were signed in the city of Kunshan in east China’s Jiangsu Province, covering areas of digital economy, smart manufacturing and new energy. Meanwhile, a total of 45 projects were officially commenced and 46 projects were completed, according to the event organizer.

In addition, two new platforms, including Beijing Stock Exchange Kunshan base and Kunshan small and medium-sized enterprises incubation center, were unveiled during the event.

Kunshan is a pioneer in China’s opening-up drive. Approved as a state-level economic and technological development zone by the country’s State Council in 1992, Kunshan has attracted foreign investment of over 43 billion U.S. dollars from 51 countries and regions, funneling in more than 2,700 projects. There are 52 Global Fortune 500 enterprises setting up factories in Kunshan.

In 2021, Kunshan recorded a regional gross domestic product (GDP) of 474.81 billion yuan, registered over 1 trillion yuan of total output by industrial enterprises above designated size, and saw total exports and imports worth 106.6 billion U.S. dollars, with the foreign trade figure ranking the first among China’s county-level cities.

The achievements were made thanks to Kunshan’s efforts in optimizing business environment. It has rolled out new policies for four consecutive years to improve business climate.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329900.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.