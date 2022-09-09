Radisson brand expands its footprint in Phuket’s stunning sunset coast

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand the Radisson’s brand footprint with Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, a stylish upscale hotel set on the stunning west coast of this popular resort island, joining the portfolio.

Perfectly positioned just 27km from Phuket International Airport, Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket is nestled between lush jungle-clad hills, a golden sandy Kamala Beach with stunning sunsets, and the azure Andaman Sea. This idyllic location is enhanced by a collection of 179 spacious suites, a huge lagoon pool, six restaurants and bars and outstanding activities for all ages, from the serene spa and fully equipped fitness center to the vibrant kids’ club, and is perfect for all types of tropical vacation, from couples’ breaks to family escapes.

Guests can stay in a choice of one- to three-bedroom suites, which range from 43 to 95 square meters featuring naturally lit and air-conditioned interiors with large living spaces, comfortable king or twin beds, modern amenities, walk-in showers and balconies or terraces with views of the lagoon pool.

Endless days can be spent unwinding at the resort’s freeform outdoor pool, which is surrounded by palm-shaded decks and features a slide for children and a swim-up bar for adults. Alternatively, the spa promises a wide range of soothing therapies for parents, while little ones will be kept fully entertained at the bright and colorful kids’ club. Guests can also workout at the gym or take part in a wealth of experiences, from snorkeling in the tropical sea to Thai boxing, arts and crafts classes and more.

With a choice of six F&B outlets, including a convenient Grab & Go café, JoeKool pool bar, Champions Sports Bar, an enticing WowCow ice cream bar, an inviting all-day dining destination and a specialty Thai restaurant, Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket can cater for every culinary occasion, from light daytime bites and refreshing drinks to memorable evening meals, illuminated by Kamala Bay’s spectacular sunsets.

“Phuket previously attracted millions of visitors and for the last 12 months, it has been driving Thailand’s tourism recovery. I am delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, a popular hotel close to one of the island’s most scenic beaches. It is a brand that is befitting to the market and has seen good traction across Asia Pacific. We look forward to welcoming guests to this delightful resort,” said Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Radisson is one of the world’s most iconic hotel brands, so we are very pleased to join their fast-growing global collection. The next few years will be an exciting time for Phuket’s tourism industry, as visitors return to our shores and discover many exciting new attractions and activities. At Destination Group, with over 25 years of experience, we continue to expand, innovate, and succeed through providing outstanding holiday experiences group, and unique F&B concepts with over 15 dining brands in the portfolio. We are excited to work with Radisson Hotel Group on this journey and can’t wait to introduce domestic and international travelers to this exciting new era for our resort,” commented Alaa Afifi, President of Destination Hospitality.

The opening of Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket marks the group’s fifth hotel in Thailand. Radisson Hotel Group is gearing up for the recovery of travel and hospitality in the country with plans to exponentially expand its portfolio by adding 100 hotels and resorts in Thailand by 2025.

Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket will participate in Radisson Rewards, the company’s international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. For reservations and more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abigail Foo

Associate Director, PR and Communications, Asia Pacific

[email protected]

DEVELOPMENT CONTACT:

David Nguyen

Managing Director, Indochina and Strategic Partnerships, SE Asia & Pacific

[email protected]

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to double the portfolio by 2025. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to its guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for its guests, meeting planners, and travel agents in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT DESTINATION GROUP

Destination Group is committed to creating “Great Places To Be,” over the last 25 years the group has continued to expand, innovate, and succeed through providing outstanding holiday experiences in all our Destination Resorts. In evolving our business, the group also owns Destination Eats, featuring +15 unique F&B brands, along with Collective Hospitality, one of Asia’s largest hostel companies.

ABOUT RADISSON RESORT & SUITES PHUKET

Perfectly positioned just 27km from Phuket International Airport, Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket is nestled between lush jungle-clad hills, a golden sandy Kamala Beach with stunning sunsets, and the azure Andaman Sea. This idyllic resort offers a collection of 179 spacious suites, a huge lagoon pool, six restaurants and bars. With excellent facilities including a serene spa and fully equipped fitness center to the vibrant kids’ club, the resort is perfect for all types of tropical vacation, from couples’ breaks to family escapes. To learn more, please visit https://www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-resort-phuket.

SOURCE Radisson Hotel Group