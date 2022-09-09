AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicks off in E.China’s Xiamen

PRNewswire September 9, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicked off on Thursday in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province, where participants shared constructive opinions and suggestions on enhancing the brand influence of Silk Road Maritime.

Focusing on effective measures to support the new development dynamic and boost the “dual circulation” of domestic and international markets, discussions at the forum covered multiple topics such as serving the unified domestic market, integrated development of international logistics and cross-border e-commerce, construction and application of port shipping big data, as well as financial innovation services of port shipping.

Aiming to build an inclusive and cooperative ecosystem for shipping and logistics among Belt and Road countries, the brand Silk Road Maritime was launched in December 2018 by Fujian Province, a core area of the Maritime Silk Road. By the end of August this year, a total of 9,014 trips have been made through shipping routes named after Silk Road Maritime, with the total container throughput reaching 10.182 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

Speaking highly of the achievements of Silk Road Maritime, participants at the forum pointed out the importance of integrating the essence of the Silk Road spirit with the practical efforts in deepening and expanding economic partnership with relevant countries. Through increasingly engaging themselves in Silk Road Maritime, the guests were committed to jointly maintain the safety and stability of global industrial and supply chain, in a bid to inject new impetus into the development of Belt and Road Initiative.

In the future, Silk Road Maritime will continue to make innovative efforts to achieve high-standard, sustainable and people-centered development, according to Chen Zhiping, chairman of Fujian Provincial Port Group Co., Ltd. and Fujian Silk Road Maritime Management Company.

A blue paper on the development of Silk Road Maritime from 2021 to 2022 was released at the forum, along with the tenth batch of shipping routes named after the brand. An awarding ceremony for new members of the Silk Road Maritime Alliance was also held during the forum.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329926.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.