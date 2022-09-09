AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work™ ‘Best Medium Workplaces’ List for Top 2022 European Employers

PRNewswire September 9, 2022

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XM is beyond proud to announce that it has ranked second (2) in a list of Europe’s top employers in 2022, in the ‘Best Medium Workplaces’ category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work™ Institute.

XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work™ 'Best Medium Workplaces' List for Top 2022 European Employers

To be recognised as a Great Place to Work™ by such a globally renowned institution is a true honour. It is proof of the company’s commitment to creating a big, fair, and human workplace, as well as a company culture geared towards inclusivity. Furthermore, it reflects the growth and development of the FinTech industry in Cyprus, marking the first time a Cypriot company has achieved such a high ranking.

For Maria Hadjipanteli, the company’s Group Chief People & Culture Officer, this accolade is reflective of all the hard work that has been done to build a positive working environment:

“Big. Fair. Human has always been at the core of our DNA as a company, and those values apply not only to the way we treat our clients, but also our employees. We appreciate that all the success XM has experienced over the last decade wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our people, which is why we focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, so that they have the best environment not only to perform, but to grow and develop.”

Kyriakos Iacovides, General Manager of Great Place to Work™ Cyprus had this to say about XM’s important achievement:

“XM’s exceptional distinction in being awarded second place on the list of Europe’s Best Medium Workplaces in 2022 honours more than just the company, but Cyprus as a whole. By securing such a high ranking, XM represents the quality of the FinTech industry in Cyprus, on a Pan-European stage.”

XM has been a global leader in multi-asset online trading for over a decade and employs over 750 professionals, across countless disciplines, all over the world.

To learn more about the company and the career opportunities on offer, visit https://www.xm.com/careers.

Disclaimer:

XM is a trading name of Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited, registration number HE251334, with registered address at 12 Richard & Verengaria Street, Araouzos Castle Court, 3rd Floor, 3042 Limassol, Cyprus.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74.89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please consider our Risk Disclosure.

Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited provides investment and ancillary services to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Trading Point

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.