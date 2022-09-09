AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SDAIA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Announces Program for 2nd Global AI Summit

PRNewswire September 10, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) has announced its official schedule and speaker roster for the 2nd Global AI Summit, set to take place on September 13 – 15, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Global AI Summit in numbers

The theme of the summit is “AI for the Good of Humanity”, and the plenary session, along with moderated discussions, will focus on discussing AI Now, AI Next, and AI Never. These topics focus on identifying and unifying world perspectives on AI implementation and fair use to build a robust AI framework that can solve the world’s future challenges – from global energy demands and decarbonization to equitable access to healthcare and potential disease eradication. Additionally, speakers will discuss AI ethics and policies that help prevent the exploitation of AI. As it hosts the summit, SDAIA will highlight AI advances and achievements within the Kingdom and share its broader vision for the future of AI as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

Panels will include subject matter experts across both the private and public sectors who will share experiences about the impact of AI in their works. There will also be a session dedicated to discussing AI’s impact on youth today. Prominent speakers at this year’s summit include:

  • H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia
  • H.E. Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia
  • Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco
  • Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM
  • Dr. Fengchun Miao, Chief, Technology and Artificial Intelligence, UNESCO
  • Roya Mahboob, Founder and CEO, Digital Citizen Fund
  • Francesca Rossi, IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader, President of AAAI

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Alghamdi, President of SDAIA said: “We are excited to facilitate thought-provoking and engaging dialogue regarding the future of AI during this year’s summit. This event is truly a testament to our commitment to promoting thoughtful discussions that will inform business, academic, and industry leaders.”

During the 2nd Global AI summit, the Kingdom will also unveil several announcements about upcoming commitments and partnerships that will advance the use and impact of AI in the coming years.

This landmark conference and accompanying announcements are some of the many ways whereby the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is achieving the Data & AI National Strategy to elevate the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies, as part of Vision 2030 goals.

Find out more: https://globalaisummit.org

 

SOURCE SDAIA

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

