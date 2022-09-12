AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taiwantrade.com Lavishes Global Buyers with Premium Auto Parts Aftermarket and EV Supply Chain.

PRNewswire September 12, 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwantrade.com (www.taiwantrade.com), the largest and leading B2B official portal of Taiwan, has nearly 70,000 suppliers and over 660,000 high-quality products from Taiwan. There are more than 90 percent of Taiwanese exporters and manufacturers on the website, where you can see the most comprehensive and updated product information. It has an annual traffic of 32.5 million visitors and is the first choice for worldwide buyers to find quality Taiwanese suppliers. Taiwantrade Auto Parts (auto.taiwantrade.com) includes a complete supply chain of Taiwan’s invisible champions of the auto parts industry. It offers a one-stop sourcing service for purchasers to contact all excellent Taiwanese auto parts suppliers on the go and to get small samples immediately. This year, it launched Auto Parts Virtual Industry Pavilion for buyers to full view the details of the displayed products through web virtual technology. Moving your fingers in front of the computer and feel as if you are actually at the exhibition site.

Under the net-zero carbon emission policy, Taiwan has a strong potential to build an intelligent mobile ecosystem in the trend of electric vehicle with robust information and communication industry and complete auto parts supply chain. Expert manufacturers of electric vehicles, charging stations, and automobile electronics are available on Taiwantrade Auto Parts, including electric vehicle manufacturers FOXTRON and TANGENG ADVANCED VEHICLE, electrical apparatus manufacturer ALLIS ELECTRIC, wire harness manufacturer CTE TECH, and electronic ceramics supplier UNICTRON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION.

Taiwanese manufacturers have significant stakes in aftermarket industry chain with its collision components account for more than 80% of the global market. Core suppliers in the industry chain such as NAKAMOTO INDUSTRIAL, RICH PARTS, and SIGMA AUTOPARTS CO. also can be found on the website. All suppliers on Taiwantrade.com are registered and certified by the government and accredited by third-party organizations. Buyers can feel free to inquiry about the price. It also encourages suppliers to provide international certification for their products.

If buyers get interested in the products on Taiwantrade.com, they can place inquiries directly, book video call appointments with manufacturers, and purchase small samples. All membership services are free with no additional service fees. Please feel free to browse and use Taiwantrade.com and Taiwantrade Auto Parts.

Website: https://auto.taiwantrade.com/home.html

SOURCE Taiwantrade.com

