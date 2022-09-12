AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Geek+ creates global network of over 50 integrator partners

PRNewswire September 12, 2022
  • Geek+ has accelerated US and Europe market penetration with regional leaders
  • With partnership network, order volume in first half 2022 has doubled compared to first half 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robot technology, announces that it has established formal agreements with over 50 integrators to accelerate its international expansion. The global network enables Geek+ to meet the increasing demand for logistics robots in the US and Europe, in addition to Korea and new developments in South America.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of International Business at Geek+, said: “Our network of integrators is an extremely valuable part of our success. We view each robot deployed by our partners as a vote of confidence in our technology. Their extensive experience makes them ideally positioned to deliver large scale robotics projects to customers and enable Geek+ to accelerate our business growth.”

Multinational group Körber Supply Chain has worked extensively with Geek+ around the world, with landmark projects in the United States and a new cooperation in Brazil undertaken since the beginning of 2022. Key partners in the Americas include KPI Integrated Solutions, Bosch Rexroth, Boreal Technologies, Conveyco Technologies, Numina Group, and Systemex Automation. Across Europe, Geek+ technology has been deployed by Lalesse Logistics Solutions, Breathe Technologies, and AMH Material Handling. In the Asia Pacific region, Geek+ has a rich history of collaboration with integrators such as Ally Logistic Property (ALP) and Unitech Automation.

Earlier this year, Geek+ honoured top integrator partners with awards recognizing their commitment. Since then, Geek+ has brought on more than 10 new partners, a list that will continue to grow as several large scale projects are implemented in Europe and the US.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. 

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

SOURCE Geek+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.