INSTYLE MAGAZINE AUSTRALIA TO LAUNCH INAUGURAL PRINT ISSUE THIS SPRING

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Independent publisher True North Media is thrilled to announce the launch of the first biannual print edition of InStyle Australia in September 2022, with the first copy landing on shelves on Tuesday, 13 September.

InStyle Australia launched as a daily platform featuring unique monthly digital editions in April of this year, giving its audience a valuable insight into everything that’s now. Following the success of the digital launch, the print issue looks further ahead to what’s next, serving as a must-have guide to the season to come.

“The printed edition promises to be an indispensable resource for anyone who wants to know what’s in style this spring and into the summer. It’s a curation of all the season’s essential fashion and beauty trends, as well as an exploration of the culture of our times and celebration of the ideas, tastemakers and game-changers shaping the world we live in,” says InStyle Editor-in-Chief, Justine Cullen.

Starring Australian actress Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) on the cover in a striking image that breaks with conventional norms, the bumper 300 page Spring/Summer edition of InStyle comprises 127 pages of new season fashion and shopping and over 20 pages of beauty, including everything from new season luxury, fashion and shopping guides to in-depth beauty and skincare stories, along with special sections dedicated to men’s fashion, homewares, travel and motoring.

For the first printed issue, InStyle has partnered with Westfield to bring to life the shopping centre giant’s Spring/Summer season in a special portrait feature starring boxer Harry Garside, actor Josh Heuston and stylist Julianna Yao. The imagery featured in the issue will be shared across Westfield’s network nationally, where Westfield Plus members can secure an exclusive copy of the magazine.

InStyle Australia’s online presence was recently awarded Cover of the Year for its pre-election shoot with Anthony Albanese and received a nomination for Launch/Relaunch of the Year at Mumbrella’s annual Publish Awards, an acknowledgment of the brand’s unique offering in the media landscape. Similarly, InStyle’s printed edition promises to be a must-read for readers seeking compelling fashion and pop culture content in a luxurious and tangible format.

To read InStyle Australia’s digital edition, visit https://instyleaustralia.com.au

About InStyle

After originating in the United States in 1994, the InStyle brand has expanded internationally to over 16 countries including Germany, Brazil, Greece, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, South Africa, Romania, and Russia. As of 2021, the InStyle license is now owned by Dotdash Meredith Corporation. In 2022, the rights to InStyle Australia were acquired by True North Media.

About True North Media

True North Media is the newly launched publishing division of Bashful Group, a Sydney-based group of independent yet connected specialist agencies.

SOURCE InStyle