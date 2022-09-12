AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

INSTYLE MAGAZINE AUSTRALIA TO LAUNCH INAUGURAL PRINT ISSUE THIS SPRING

PRNewswire September 13, 2022

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Independent publisher True North Media is thrilled to announce the launch of the first biannual print edition of InStyle Australia in September 2022, with the first copy landing on shelves on Tuesday, 13 September.

InStyle Australia launched as a daily platform featuring unique monthly digital editions in April of this year, giving its audience a valuable insight into everything that’s now. Following the success of the digital launch, the print issue looks further ahead to what’s next, serving as a must-have guide to the season to come.

“The printed edition promises to be an indispensable resource for anyone who wants to know what’s in style this spring and into the summer. It’s a curation of all the season’s essential fashion and beauty trends, as well as an exploration of the culture of our times and celebration of the ideas, tastemakers and game-changers shaping the world we live in,” says InStyle Editor-in-Chief, Justine Cullen.

Starring Australian actress Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) on the cover in a striking image that breaks with conventional norms, the bumper 300 page Spring/Summer edition of InStyle comprises 127 pages of new season fashion and shopping and over 20 pages of beauty, including everything from new season luxury, fashion and shopping guides to in-depth beauty and skincare stories, along with special sections dedicated to men’s fashion, homewares, travel and motoring.

For the first printed issue, InStyle has partnered with Westfield to bring to life the shopping centre giant’s Spring/Summer season in a special portrait feature starring boxer Harry Garside, actor Josh Heuston and stylist Julianna Yao. The imagery featured in the issue will be shared across Westfield’s network nationally, where Westfield Plus members can secure an exclusive copy of the magazine.

InStyle Australia’s online presence was recently awarded Cover of the Year for its pre-election shoot with Anthony Albanese and received a nomination for Launch/Relaunch of the Year at Mumbrella’s annual Publish Awards, an acknowledgment of the brand’s unique offering in the media landscape. Similarly, InStyle’s printed edition promises to be a must-read for readers seeking compelling fashion and pop culture content in a luxurious and tangible format.

To read InStyle Australia’s digital edition,  visit https://instyleaustralia.com.au

About InStyle

After originating in the United States in 1994, the InStyle brand has expanded internationally to over 16 countries including Germany, Brazil, Greece, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, South Africa, Romania, and Russia. As of 2021, the InStyle license is now owned by Dotdash Meredith Corporation. In 2022, the rights to InStyle Australia were acquired by True North Media.

About True North Media

True North Media is the newly launched publishing division of Bashful Group, a Sydney-based group of independent yet connected specialist agencies.

           

SOURCE InStyle

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.