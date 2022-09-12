AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Int’l ceramic art show held in Jingdezhen to promote cultural exchange between China, Britain

PRNewswire September 13, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An international ceramic art show kicked off on Saturday in Jingdezhen City of east China’s Jiangxi Province to promote cultural exchange between China and Britain.

Themed on “Porcelain journey along the Belt and Road, Sharing the same moment”, the show held two venues in Jingdezhen City and Cambridge, UK respectively to allow artists, craftsmen and representatives from home and abroad to discuss ceramic development via video link.

It is noted that the show contained six activities, namely a ceramic art exhibition of 100 pieces featuring Mid-Autumn Festival elements, a starry night diner attended by artists, craftsmen and international youth representatives, a tea party inviting overseas friends to appreciate porcelain, a lantern show featuring Linglong porcelain craft and traditional Chinese lantern riddles, an experiential activity of firing porcelain at Taiping Pit, and a Mid-Autumn Festival cultural activity that spanned the time and space between Jingdezhen City and Cambridge.

The six activities not only showcased the unique charm of Chinese ceramics, but also further broadened the road of cultural exchange of Jingdezhen ceramics.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329930.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

