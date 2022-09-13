Singapore Watch Fair to Debut in October 2022 as an Iconic Watch Fair, Presenting the Best of Watchmaking from Around the World

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Watch Fair (SWF), Asia’s most prestigious timepiece festival, will be nestled right at the heart of Singapore’s bustling shopping district, [email protected] Ann City Civic Plaza from 26 to 30 October 2022.

The Singapore Watch Fair 2022 will be dedicated towards educating and promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art of horology. Previously a part of JeweLuxe, Singapore Watch Fair is now a stand-alone event during the UltraLuxe festival. The Singapore Watch Fair will present the best of watchmaking from around the world – in Singapore. It will be the panorama of savoir faire by the best of independent watchmaking and world-class vintage timepieces, showcasing and campaigning the watchmaker’s manifestations of the perfect timepiece. The fair aims to perpetuate the appreciation and collecting culture of mechanical timepieces in Singapore and around the region and will be the venue where relationships between collectors and watchmakers are forged. Visitors can expect to participate in a selection of experiential activities, including historical displays and world-class watch-making content. The grand opening on the 26th of October will be dedicated to invited guests and clients who will get to meet the watchmakers and see their creations first before it is revealed to the public, and there will be an immersive performance by cryptopunk-inspired band – Manifest, led by singer Jayefunk.

“Watch imports in Singapore have been steadily increasing to meet the growing demand here. With a defined retail structure, stable business environment and accessibility to the rest of Asia, Singapore is the perfect destination for watchmakers and watch enthusiasts to present their showcase, exchange information, and expand their network. This year, we have elevated the Singapore Watch Fair with the aim to be the ultimate destination for horologists in Singapore and around the region. Attendees can look forward to an exciting line-up of activities including a one-of-a-kind showcase to engage consumers and instill a deeper appreciation of the art of watchmaking as well as panel discussions with distinguished individuals and foundations such as Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie. Ultimately, our goal is to be Asia’s leading watch trade show and a destination for horologists everywhere,” says Nelson Lee and Ali Nael, Founders of the Singapore Watch Fair.

This year, the Singapore Watch Fair will bring together iconic, extraordinary timepieces as well as panel discussions by horologists from around the world.

Spotlighting Female Watch Collectors

For the first time, Singapore Watch Fair will feature female watch collectors in Asia. At a panel session during the fair, female watch collectors Sumei Shum, Stephanie Soh (@bubbasteph), and Emilyn Lee will provide insights into their journey of watch collecting and share tips and recommendations for aspiring watch collectors.

Timepieces and Horologists to Watch

More than 20 independent watch brands such as Phillip Watches, L’Epée 1839, Singer Reimagined, Furlan Marri, Bianchet, Ophion, Atelier Holgur, Andersen Geneve, Behrens, Vincent Calabrese, Genus, 2ToneVintage, Delugs and Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie will be showcasing their unique pieces at Singapore Watch Fair. These brands have a rich history and one-of-a-kind pieces that will mesmerise every watch enthusiast.

There will also be exhibits from brands and watchmakers that will be making their debut at Singapore Watch Fair, such as Atelier Holgur, a Singapore-based brand made with delicate Swiss craftsmanship.

In collaboration with luxury independent watch retailer Culture Watches, world-renowned watchmaker, Konstantin Chaykin will produce a limited edition wristmon with BAYC #5637 of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), that will also be launched at the Singapore Watch Fair. Another notable collaboration to highlight is that of a fashion designer, Kevin Seah of Kevin Seah Bespoke and iconic watchmaker, Vincent Calabrese. The merging of luxury fashion and timepieces will be brought to life through an exclusive shirt collection designed with Vincent’s unique graphic watch artwork.

In addition, global influencers and personalities such as Alexandre Bigler – Head of Asia-Pacific for Christie’s Watches and Marc Andre of WatchesTV are among the top names who will be in town to discuss key industry topics and the future of watchmaking and watch collecting in a panel discussion.

With the rise of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, the Singapore Watch Fair will also play host to a gathering of NFT collectors from bluechip NFT organisations. NFT collectors and visitors of UltraLuxe will get to experience the NFT Mint Party with a variety of activities that includes performance, fashion show, watch panels, live NFT mint and closed-door shopping for the new crypto rich.

Launching at the Singapore Watch Fair is FutureGrail, Singapore’s first end-to-end private storage, museum and Web3 service platform that is headquartered in Singapore. FutureGrail is launching an exclusive luxury watch and vault service in its state-of-the-art facility where customers can securely store their prized watch collections. The vault is fully integrated with a standardised protocol for the depositing, digitisation and fractionalisation of physical assets, and it boasts one of the largest collections of historical timepieces, dating back to the early 1800s and on permanent display at its private museum. Members and watch collectors will have the opportunity to experience these historical pieces in an immersive and engaging setting. FutureGrail will also showcase the collection on its online platform in digital format for its registered members, and members will have the opportunity to exhibit their own watches to friends and family at FutureGrail’s VIP Lounges.

With exciting showcases by new and existing watchmakers, as well as appearances by renowned horologists around the world, the Singapore Watch Fair is the destination for international collectors looking to shop for their desired and most exclusive timepieces.

