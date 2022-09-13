AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LODE Launches New Web3 LODEapp Wallet, A Digital Silver and Gold Decentralized Currency Ecosystem

PRNewswire September 14, 2022

HERISAU, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, LODE announces the release of its new Web3 LODEapp Wallet. LODE is a revolutionary digital monetary system backed by physical investment-grade silver and gold bullion. An industry pioneer, LODE has built the world’s first above ground mining machine that leverages the power of blockchain technology by tokenizing physical investment-grade silver and gold bullion into inflation resistant digital universal currency for the modern economy.

LODE’s New Web3 Wallet and Liquidity

The new Web3 LODEapp Wallet delivers a redesigned user experience, faster and more efficient operation, and boasts impressive Web3 compatibility. The Web3 experience provides users with unmatched security, transparency and control over their data. With Avalanche support now live in the Web3 LODEapp Wallet, the application allows for easy liquidity and the transfer of users digital assets to the Trader Joe decentralized exchange, making it seamless for the purchase and sale of your favorite cryptos.

“Today’s Web3 LODEapp Wallet release marks the beginning of a new journey with decentralization at the core of the opportunity.  LODE is providing a vast global community of sound-money advocates with an advanced and extremely powerful platform which will restore independence and freedom from financial oppression, inflation, devaluation and systemic overreach,” said Chairman and Co-founder, Ian Richard Toews.

“Decentralized digital silver and gold currency have arrived, backed by a strong community with the aim of accelerating the revolution and evolution of the next generation of honest money,” Ian added.

About LODE

LODE has created a transparent wealth building financial solution with an asset-backed decentralized currency ecosystem that restores silver and gold to its historic prominence as money of the people.  LODE’s digital silver and digital gold assets enable anyone, anywhere, anytime, worldwide to securely spend, send, save, and earn while protecting themselves from inflation and devaluation.

Learn more at: www.lode.one

Public & Media contact: Nicholas Prouten, COO, [email protected]

SOURCE LODE (Switzerland) AG

