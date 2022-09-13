JustLogin brings cloud-based HR to Microsoft Teams through new integration

JustLogin’s integration with Teams enables Teams users to access all HRMS features and work collaboratively on shifts and rosters entirely within Teams.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — JustLogin, a leading provider of cloud-based HR solutions in Southeast Asia, announced today the integration of JustLogin within Microsoft Teams. Through the JustLogin App for Microsoft Teams, users can seamlessly access JustLogin’s full suite of HRMS features including Payroll, Leave, Attendance and Expense without having to leave Teams.

The JustLogin App for Microsoft Teams enables live collaboration in JustLogin’s Attendance module within video meetings, so users can work together on shifts and rosters to make real-time edits effortlessly. Members of decentralised workforces, whether they are working remotely or off-site, can now streamline communications, achieve understanding and alignment, and plan work schedules more efficiently in Teams.

“Collaboration between team members is more critical than ever, given the shift towards flexible and hybrid working arrangements in the new normal. With JustLogin’s integration with Microsoft Teams, Teams customers not only have native access to JustLogin’s award-winning suite of HR solutions, but are able to work together on shifts and rosters in the convenience of a video meeting. Less back and forth over manpower allocation means more time and productivity for HR professionals,” said Venkatakrishnan Balasubramanian, Head of Engineering and Customer Experience at JustLogin.

“Today organisations are adopting an employee-first approach to retain their top talents, and relying on fully integrated, cloud-based HR solutions such as JustLogin to easily manage everything HR-related for a better employee experience,” said Ben Summers, Director, Teams & Microsoft 365 Platform Marketing at Microsoft. “We are pleased that JustLogin is bringing its HRMS capabilities to Microsoft Teams to enable our customers to streamline their processes and work collaboratively on HR matters.”

The JustLogin App is now available via the Microsoft Teams Store. JustLogin customers receive the Teams integration as part of their subscription at no additional cost. To learn more, visit http://justlogin.com/microsoft-teams.

About JustLogin

A leading cloud-based HR software for People, Payroll, Leave, Attendance, Expense, Mobile App and SafeClock, JustLogin aims to provide the best employee experience for small to mid-sized businesses. Founded and headquartered in Singapore in 1999 as the pioneer of cloud-based applications, JustLogin has grown to over 2500 customers based in over 25 countries today. For more information, visit www.justlogin.com

