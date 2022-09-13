AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Setting a new benchmark for SUVs, Chery TIGGO "Gemini" brings outstanding technological experience

September 14, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the best-selling products of the Chery TIGGO family in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, TIGGO 8 PRO and TIGGO 7 PRO have always been committed to bringing excellent technological experience to users around the world in each iteration of product upgrades.

TIGGO 8 PRO is a large 7-seat luxury business mid-size SUV for urban upstarts who have a successful career and pay attention to the quality of life. The design of TIGGO 8 PRO shows a more mature and calm personality, which not only meets the needs of high-end business vehicles, but also brings ubiquitous warmth to the whole family in the 5+2 super luxurious space. In terms of technology configuration, it is equipped with fast wireless charging of mobile phones, inductive intelligent anti-pinch memory electric tailgate, automatic folding of exterior mirrors + electric heating and anti-fog, etc. The 360° bird’s-eye panoramic ultra-clear reversing image allows users to stay away from parking difficulties and enjoy a more leisurely driving experience. What attracted the attention of the whole industry is that TIGGO 8 PRO is equipped with an ADAS system that integrates more than ten functions.

TIGGO 7 PRO is positioned at the urban elite class. It is an urban light luxury SUV with both technological configuration and stylish appearance. Facing a younger user group, TIGGO 7 PRO can be described as an online value, which fully caters to the aesthetics of the trendy and fashionable crowd. No matter the front face consisting of a diamond front grille, lattice matrix LED headlights, or a technological cockpit with a duplex screen interconnected super touch experience, TIGGO 7 PRO shows the cutting-edge technology brought fashion charm. The same technological configuration as TIGGO 8 PRO gives the car a cross-level experience.

TIGGO 8 PRO and TIGGO 7 PRO have won the favor of countless users with new benchmarks with more to meet user needs and more advanced smart technology configurations. TIGGO “Gemini” also relies on these hard-core strengths to provide users with a new technological experience.

SOURCE Chery

