AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • earnings

FWD announces update to bond consent solicitation and publication of half year results

PRNewswire September 14, 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Limited and FWD Group Limited – consolidated subsidiaries of FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “the Company”) – announced updates and additional information, including FWD Group’s results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, as part of announcements made today to the Hong Kong Exchange (“HKEX”) in relation to their respective listed notes and perpetual securities.

As detailed in the filing, FWD Group continued to deliver strong organic growth in the first half of 2022, with its value of new business (“VNB”) reaching US$405 million, up 25% compared to the prior year period. The Company also reported that its segmental adjusted operating profit before tax was US$200 million, more than double the prior year period.

Huynh Thanh Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of FWD Group, said, “We continued our strong track record of consistently delivering organic growth, demonstrating that our strategy is working. In nine years, FWD Group reached critical scale and hit an inflection point. Our performance is even more impressive considering the headwinds that the industry and communities in Asia continue to face in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

“We are changing the way people feel about insurance through our customer-led approach, which combines our digitally-enabled platform and trusted distribution channels. Life insurance in Asia is a massive and underserved market and we are well-positioned to capture the region’s digitally-savvy, rising middle class with our proven ability to make insurance easy.”

Today’s announcement provided bondholders with an update on the consent solicitation process. It also provided bondholders with additional information on the financial performance of FWD Group, the entity that will be substituted as issuer of the securities if the previously communicated proposals are implemented in full.

The announcements are available on the HKEX’s website.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com

SOURCE FWD Group Holdings Limited

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.