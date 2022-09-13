Central Department Store celebrates 75th Anniversary with “ALL AT CENTRAL” campaign

Investing THB15Bn over 5 years to reinforce the position as Thailand’s No.1 Omnichannel Retailer, Premium Segment

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Central Department Store under Central Retail commemorates its 75 years of achievements as the pioneer and leader in the retail sector by unveiling a 5 year, 15 billion Baht investment plan for branch expansions and store revamps to forge ahead as the No.1 omnichannel retailer in the premium segment. Central expects its growth to be 1.7 times higher within 5 years. The retailer also unveils a 500 million Baht 75th Anniversary campaign, featuring a spectacular festival and fun activities and events.

Mr. Olivier Bron, Chief Executive Officer — Department Store, under Central Retail, said, “Central never stops innovating new ways to create the best shopping experience for our customers. Under our vision to truly be “the department store for all Thais and tourists,” we aim to be the ultimate destination where customers experience the best of Thai and international brands. To sustain growth and its position as Thailand’s No.1 department store Central operates six key strategies; new store openings across Thailand, selecting only the best-in-class products and services, and building seamless online and offline shopping experiences. The customer traffic at the department stores has increased by 25%, with a 50% surge in customer spending. The CENTRAL APP also enjoys a sales growth of 105% and reaches 5.2 million downloads in the first half of 2022. We also see continuous growth in its Social Commerce Channels including Chat & Shop, Personal Shopper, Facebook Live, and Facebook Inbox.”

To celebrate this milestone, Central is joining with leading partners The1 Credit Card and MasterCard as well as top creators and artists to launch the mega “ALL AT CENTRAL” campaign with full of surprises, exclusive products, special promotions, and inspiring stories of the connection between Central and all customers. In keeping with its long-standing commitment to social responsibility, the campaign, which will be held both on-site and online, will increase community involvement. Through the grand festival, the company expresses gratitude to its loyal patrons who have made it Thailand’s top retailer for the past 75 years. Central expects a 25% growth in sales and 80% campaign reach as the ambitions of this celebration campaign.

SOURCE Central Department Store