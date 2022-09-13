The World Trade Centers Association and U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Further the Promotion of International Trade

The partnership provides close collaboration on creating international trade opportunities for WTCA members in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1,4 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization connecting over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) yesterday with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) to formalize its cooperation in facilitating and promoting global trade by combining the strengths of both the ITA’s and the WTCA’s global networks. The signing took place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (WTC Washington, D.C.) with 15 representatives and guests in attendance.

The MOA between the ITA and the WTCA will help further drive corporate investment and trade opportunities for U.S. companies seeking to increase exports and imports, and offers the ITA a platform to communicate about investment and trade opportunities in the U.S. to the WTCA’s global network of companies.

The MOA establishes a preferred partnership between the WTCA and the ITA. Joint activities will focus on:

Running a webinar series that offers a framework on international trade best practices.

Organizing inbound and outbound trade missions.

Mutually offering service support for inbound and outbound trade missions to the members of each of the parties.

Exchanging networking opportunities that will benefit WTCA members located in the U.S.

One of the first engagements following the establishment of the MOA will be the rollout of a webinar series entitled “Make Trade Work.” The series is a joint initiative to help educate and increase global trade and investment opportunities. The first of the five webinars, hosted over the course of a year, will take place on September 29 – “Protecting Your Business Interests: Corporate Espionage, Global Security and Compliance” – and will be open only to U.S. companies.

Future dates and topics of the webinar series – which will be open to a global audience – include:

• October 3, 2022 Planning and Maximizing Trade Missions • February 9, 2023 Managing Global Supply Chain • May 18, 2023 Attaining Global Talent and Diversity Inclusion • September 7, 2023 Grants and Trade Finance

“With our mission to promote international trade, this new partnership will support our network of World Trade Centers and their many business partners in the U.S. and globally,” said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors.

“I am proud that through our partnership with the ITA, we will strengthen our respective organizations in their efforts to promote and facilitate international trade opportunities. The partnership between the WTCA and the ITA will be extremely beneficial to both parties,” said Robin van Puyenbroeck, WTCA Executive Director-Business Development. “Together we will continue to foster new relationships and expand our global reach.”

There are currently 48 World Trade Center-branded facilities located throughout the U.S. which are home to mostly small- and medium-sized businesses, representing a wide swath of different industries.

“Exporting is key to the U.S. and global economic recovery, and now is an important moment for businesses of all shapes and sizes to seize opportunities to reach new markets and customer bases,” said Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Global Markets. “Many conversations about exporting begin at World Trade Center locations everywhere, and the ITA looks forward to deepening our partnership with the WTCA on programming, training, events and resources that will help U.S. businesses achieve international success.”

Mr. van Puyenbroeck added, “Our mission to facilitate and promote trade is now more important and relevant than ever. This is not just a trade project, but a peace project through trade to bring the business community together.”

About World Trade Centers Association

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 92 countries. As the owner of the “World Trade Center” and “WTC” trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 75 markets worldwide. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

