Casio to Release Octagonal PRO TREK with Metal Bezel

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

Bushcraft-Inspired Design, the Ultimate in Outdoor Style

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the PRW-6900Y and PRW-6900YL with octagonal metal bezel to its PRO TREK line of outdoor watches.

PRW-6900

The PRO TREK line delivers outdoor utility appreciated by mountain climbers, trekkers, and everyone who just loves the outdoors. These three new watches are equipped with Triple Sensor (digital compass, barometer/altimeter, and thermometer), as well as Multi Band 6 radio wave reception from six transmission stations around the world, and a Tough Solar charging system to provide stable power for these functions and more.

Combining PRO TREK sensors with timekeeping functions, the PRW-6900Y and PRW-6900YL are outdoor watches inspired by bushcraft,*1 the art of camping in the wild that many outdoor enthusiasts love.

*1 The bushcraft style, in which campers enjoy living out in nature with a minimum of tools such as an axe and knife, surviving by their knowledge of the outdoors, has become increasingly popular, especially among expert campers.

The stainless steel octagonal bezel features tapered edges, evoking the sharp edge of a sturdy wood axe. The circumference of the bezel top is ground with fine lines, while the tapered edges and sides are polished with hairline and mirror finishes and ion plated for a sharp, tough impression. The surface of the dial is textured to capture the cast iron look of a Dutch oven. In addition to a second hand with a campfire-inspired color scheme, the inset dial indicator hand recalls the blade of a camping knife, bringing further bushcraft elements into the design.

Casio demonstrates its commitment to the environment by making the band*2 and case with biomass plastics, using raw materials from castor seeds and corn. Produced from renewable resources, biomass plastics are expected to help promote the shift to circular economies and curb CO2 emissions. In addition, the PRW-6900YL features a newly developed flame-retardant leather band that holds up even when hit by flying sparks.

*2 The PRW-6900YL band is not made with biomass plastics.

Model

Color

Band

PRW-6900Y-1

Black

Biomass plastics

PRW-6900Y-3

Khaki

PRW-6900YL

Brown

Leather

 

PRW-6900Y-1, PRW-6900Y-3 and PRW-6900YL

 

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

