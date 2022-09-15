GILEAD SCIENCES CELEBRATES TOP RANKING BY HEPATITIS & ASIAN PATIENT GROUPS

— In the recently published PatientView report, Gilead is ranked number one in all corporate reputation indicators by hepatitis patient groups globally —

— Gilead also ranks first among peers in Asia by patient groups in this region —

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gilead Sciences, Inc. ranks first among peers for overall corporate reputation, according to 300 Asian patient groups and 111 hepatitis patient groups in the 2021 PatientView Corporate Reputation of Pharma survey. This recognition is testament to Gilead’s strong focus on patient centricity and deep commitment to working with patient groups to enhance the quality of care for communities across the world.

“This is a remarkable achievement for Gilead and it is heartening to know that patient groups rate us highly in all areas – seeing us as the partner of choice,” said Dustin Haines, Vice President & General Manager, Asia 5, Gilead Sciences. “We put patients at the heart of everything we do, and this is what drives our deep engagement and collaboration with diverse patient- and community-based organizations across Asia – all of whom are dedicated to supporting people living with HIV and viral hepatitis. Our focus on patient-centricity is key to the delivery of high-quality care, which we strongly believe unlocks better health outcomes for all.”

Since 2010, PatientView has been collecting data from respondent patient groups globally on the reputational status of the pharmaceutical industry and of individual pharmaceutical companies. The latest survey was conducted between November 2021 and February 2022. For the third year in a row, Gilead placed first in the survey conducted with 111 patient groups specializing in either hepatitis or liver conditions, which had collectively been in communication with 1.8 million patients. Gilead topped all ten corporate reputation indicators, demonstrating its unparalleled strengths in educating, engaging and empowering communities afflicted by viral hepatitis.

The Asia edition of the survey analyzed data provided by 300 patient groups in Asia who had been interacting with nearly 2.7 million Asian patients living with multiple diseases. They placed Gilead first out of 31 pharmaceutical companies in majority of the indicators, with no ranking below second place.

Corporate Reputation Indicators Gilead’s ranking by patient groups specializing in liver health* Gilead’s ranking by patient groups in Asia** 1. Supporting patients during COVID-19 1st 2nd 2. Effective patient-centered strategy 1st 1st 3. High-quality patient information 1st 1st 4. Record on patient safety 1st 1st 5. Useful, high-quality products 1st 2nd 6. Record of transparency on pricing, clinical data and funding of external stakeholders 1st 1st 7. Integrity 1st 1st 8. Patient-group relations 1st 1st 9. Providing services ‘beyond the pill’ 1st 2nd 10. Engaging patients in research and development 1st 1st

*according to respondent hepatitis/liver-conditions patient groups familiar with the company

**according to respondent Asian patient groups familiar with the company

HIV and viral hepatitis represent some of the most pressing healthcare challenges globally, and Gilead recognizes that science alone cannot address all health barriers. Hence, Gilead continues to invest in and advance partnerships with community-based organizations with initiatives such as the Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant and ALL4LIVER Grant which are aimed at eradicating these global public health threats.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-30.

