EQBR Holdings declares it has solved the blockchain trilemma through its new blockchain engine, Equilibrium.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On September 6, 2022, EQBR Holdings, Co., Ltd. (“EQBR Holdings“) released a technical white paper on “Equilibrium”, a new blockchain technology that EQBR Holdings has been developing for the last 3 years. The original text of the white paper can be downloaded from EQBR Holdings’ homepage (https://s3.ap-northeast-2.amazonaws.com/resource-files.eqbr.com/EQBR/EQBR_Technical_Whitepaper.pdf)

The whitepaper describes how Equilibrium’s new consensus model Equalize and its unique micro-chain architecture have removed the limitation of scalability and can be applied to an unlimited number of nodes without impacting the performance. This means that Equilibrium has solved the most troublesome engineering problem in the blockchain world: whether a truly decentralized blockchain network can achieve scalability and security (i.e., blockchain trilemma).

Without solving the blockchain trilemma, a blockchain would have no merit to replace a central server system, which is the basis of current commercial network services. Therefore, the significance of this white paper is that Equilibrium has proven that a commercially viable blockchain network (i.e., Web 3.0) is achievable.

According to Mr. Jinsu Han, the head of the research institute of EQBR Holdings, “this white paper explains how Equilibrium solved the classic blockchain trilemma problem. We are proudly confident that by solving the blockchain trilemma, Equilibrium can be the alternative blockchain technology that leads the paradigm shift to the commercial field of Web 3.0.”

To prove commercial usefulness of Equilibrium, EQBR Holdings has already published Whisper MSG, a commercial blockchain messenger & wallet and EQ Hub, a one-stop blockchain service platform to enable developers to build and implement their own blockchain networks and eco-systems without any complicated coding process. So far, more than a million people have downloaded Whisper MSG and have experienced real-time blockchain technology. Furthermore, an increasing number of developers are trying to build their own commercial networks through EQ Hub. Sooner or later, Equilibrium’s value proposition will become clear as the white paper is examined by more users and developers.

It’s still early. The snowball effect has just begun.

