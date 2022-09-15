AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juniper Biologics Establishes Global Headquarters in Singapore

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

Juniper Biologics’ investment will support the growth and innovation of Singapore’s pharmaceutical sector

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Juniper Biologics, a science-led speciality healthcare company focused on commercialising novel therapies, today announced the establishment of its Global Headquarters in Singapore, from where the Company will continue the expansion of its global operations. This announcement was supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) who congratulated Juniper Biologics on the significance of this milestone. Juniper Biologics is backed by The Sylvan Group, an independent private equity investment firm focused on deep value companies with strong ESG-compliance.

The establishment of its headquarters in Singapore is part of Juniper Biologics’ commitment to Singapore and the wider region and will go towards supporting the company’s plan to build out a patient-centric presence throughout key markets in the region and around the globe. Juniper Biologics proposes to carry out a full range of activities for its fast-growing international business for its portfolio of medicines in oncology and oncology supportive care, rare diseases and gene therapy, with a goal of expanding access of its pharmaceutical portfolio to patients across the emerging markets. These activities include management, coordination and control functions of business activities for the group such as medical affairs, regulatory affairs, commercial and business development as well as all finance and invoicing activities. 

“Juniper Biologics’ decision to establish its global headquarters in Singapore affirms and reflects our position as a leading hub for pharmaceutical companies looking to drive and grow their businesses in the region. We welcome the addition of Juniper Biologics to our biomedical community and congratulate the company on this significant milestone.” said Dr Beh Swan Gin, Chairman of the Economic Development Board.  

Singapore is an excellent hub for Juniper Biologics to base our global operations, giving us the combination of easy access with strong reach to support our goal of bringing the next generation of medicines to patients throughout the region and beyond,” said Raman Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Biologics. “Singapore is fast-growing as a hub for pharmaceutical companies and this coupled with its strong infrastructure, make Singapore ideal to attract top-in-class talent which is essential for Juniper Biologics as we continue to develop in our role as a dynamic pharmaceutical company on the global stage.”  

Since establishing its’s global operations in Singapore in 2020, Juniper Biologics has expanded its portfolio of medicines through the acquisition of novel therapies in oncology and oncology supportive care, rare diseases and gene therapy. 

About Juniper Biologics: 

Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and Africa. 

About The Sylvan Group: 

The Sylvan Group is a leading private equity investment firm based out of Singapore and Seoul. The Sylvan Group’s focus is on investing in deep-value companies with strong ESG-compliance across the Asia-Pacific region.  The Sylvan group is supported by members of Hyundai & Rockefeller family and run by an experienced team of industry professionals.

SOURCE Juniper Biologics

