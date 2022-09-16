AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
What to expect from Huawei Connect 2022 in Bangkok

PRNewswire September 16, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s annual flagship event for the ICT industry is set to begin on Monday, September 19 in Bangkok, Thailand. Unlike last year’s online version, around 10,000 participants from all over the world will get together in the digital hub city to discuss leading technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G, and gain practical experience with experts on site.

Huawei Connect 2022

Huawei Connect 2022, themed “Unleash Digital”, will do a global tour exhibition in four cities from different continent, Bangkok, Dubai, Paris and the last stop in Shenzhen, China. 

At this year’s event, the global tech company Huawei will introduce a number of ICT products, portfolios, and solutions designed to meet the needs of various industry scenarios. It will also give a sneak peek at new groundbreaking innovations, as well as best practices and results from the cooperation with customers and partners around the world.

“Together, we can build a sound ecosystem for open collaboration and shared success, and we look forward to exploring this further with you,” said Huawei Rotating Chairman Ken Hu.

Huawei Connect is Huawei’s annual flagship event for the global ICT industry. It aims to serve as an open and collaborative platform where KOLs, business leaders, technical experts, pioneering companies, ecosystem partners, application service providers, and developers can gather to drive the development of the industry and foster an open and robust ecosystem for shared success.

 

SOURCE Huawei Connect

