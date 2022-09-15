AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

NinjaOne Appoints Shay Mowlem as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

Seasoned executive tapped to lead global marketing and product-led growth strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NinjaOne, the first unified IT management platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced that Shay Mowlem has joined as the company’s first-ever Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Mowlem will oversee global marketing functions and lead the company’s product-led growth strategy and strategic partnerships. Mowlem brings over 25 years of experience at high-growth enterprise technology companies such as Rubrik, MuleSoft, and Splunk.

NinjaOne

“NinjaOne is focused on helping businesses worldwide modernize their IT capabilities and drive efficiencies through automation and exceptional user experiences. As we continue to expand our product roadmap and global footprint, Shay’s proven leadership for guiding SaaS companies through accelerated growth will be an invaluable asset,” said NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza. “I’m thrilled to bring Shay on board. His unique blend of marketing and product leadership experience makes him well suited to lead NinjaOne’s next phase of growth.”

Mowlem joins NinjaOne from Illumio, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. He led the company through a global go-to-market transformation that included innovative strategies to increase demand creation programs, build brand awareness, and create the company’s Zero Trust Segmentation category. Previously, Mowlem served in executive marketing and product roles at Rubrik, MuleSoft, and Splunk, where he led each of the companies through significant growth. 

“NinjaOne is the largest independent company focused on helping MSPs and internal IT professionals to monitor, manage, and support their devices. As flexible working environments become permanent and the number of devices and applications continues to grow, NinjaOne’s mission to help unify IT operations is timely and critical,” said Shay Mowlem, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, NinjaOne. “I’m excited to be part of the NinjaOne team, and I look forward to supporting our customers on their journey towards IT modernization.”

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne supports over 9,000 customers around the world, and is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support. NinjaOne has been recognized as the best rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.

Media Contact
Rachel Spatz, VP of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE NinjaOne

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.