The Food School Bangkok all set for October opening – with enrollment for all courses available now

BANGKOK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Food School Bangkok, a Progressive Learning Community that uniquely brings together three partner institutions – ALMA Culinary Institute, TSUJI Culinary Institute, and Dusit Thani College – alongside food business incubation facilities and services, will start offering its specialised short courses and master classes in October 2022, with full professional certificate courses following in January 2023.

Designed to provide students with the most comprehensive education in Italian, Japanese and Thai cuisines, and backed by a vision to create a platform for food enthusiasts to share their passion and creativity while having a positive impact on the food industry at large, The Food School Bangkok accepts a wide range of students passionate about food, particularly those aspiring to advance professionally in business.

The Food School Bangkok’s partners are renowned in their respective fields. ALMA, one of the world’s leading international educational and training centres for Italian cuisine, is stepping out of Europe to Southeast Asia for the first time as part of the project. TSUJI, one of the most prominent culinary schools in Asia, will channel more than 60 years of experience developing epicurean talent at its Osaka, Tokyo, and Lyon campuses to deliver expert tuition in Japanese cuisine. And Dusit Thani College, a leading provider of hospitality education since 1993, will offer specialised Thai cuisine training – including special courses tailored specifically for those who would like to gain compact and in-depth knowledge about Thai food heritage in less than a year.

Another highlight of The Food School Bangkok is its integration of sustainability concepts. Alongside limiting its environmental impact by implementing zero-waste cooking practices and utilising an industrial composter machine, the school strives to promote farm-to-table partnerships and operations, supporting food ingredients from local agriculture.

“The global hospitality industry creates tonnes of food waste daily, which is a major contributor to climate change through the greenhouse gases it produces, so it’s important that we actively address this at The Food School Bangkok,” said Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President – Development Global, Dusit Thani Public Company Limited. “The most straightforward sustainability approach for businesses is simply reducing energy consumption. However, The Food School Bangkok goes beyond business as usual. I am very proud to say that every aspect is embedded with sustainability practices, including construction materials used, waste management practices followed, and curriculums offered.”

Aside from being Thailand’s first multinational culinary school, The Food School Bangkok is also Thailand’s first competency-based culinary education offering. The school does not merely focus on nurturing students’ culinary skills, but also imbues them with an entrepreneurial mindset during every certificate course.

Three levels of certificate courses are available – Essential, Intermediate, and Advanced.

Starting in October, the Master Classes, taught by highly celebrated chefs or food industry masters, provide intensive specialised training over two days, making them ideal for experienced learners seeking to further their studies in a particular area. One-day Short Courses taught by the partner institutes are also available, with options for all skill levels.

“The Food School Bangkok’s curriculum is unlike any other in the city,” said Mr Laurent Casteret, School Director, The Food School Bangkok. “We are a game changer in Thailand’s culinary education scene, bringing three authoritative culinary schools together in one state-of-the-art facility. Students will obtain the most resourceful and dynamic educational programme. Plus, we are a regenerative learning community that promotes all gastronomy possibilities. I’m very excited to welcome the first batch of students, and I feel privileged to witness the students’ growth in their culinary studies at our school.”

The school’s top-tier facility is built for multi-purpose culinary education within a progressive learning environment. Students enjoy access to high-end kitchen equipment and the best tools available in the industry. Furthermore, all learning areas, such as the student’s lounge and vertical farm, are designed to encourage innovation and cognitive development in line with the school’s competency-based curriculum.

Fully embracing The Food School Bangkok’s vision to create a community of food enthusiasts, the ground floor serves as a commercial space for culinary experimentation and enjoyment. Students and outside guests can enjoy fresh pastries and specialty roasts at the coffee shop, while pop-up kitchens from local partner restaurants offer a wide range of mouthwatering dishes to eat on site or take away.

The Test Kitchen – a unique business incubator space – is also available. It offers fully equipped kitchens that entrepreneurs and The Food School Bangkok’s graduates can rent to trial, develop, and hone their own unique food concepts.

The Food School Bangkok, under Dusit International, is a Progressive Learning Community based in Bangkok, Thailand. It offers food enthusiasts and professionals a chance to take part in uniquely developed gastronomy programmes that unite and leverage the industry’s best resources to facilitate the road towards a successful culinary career. Designed to provide an innovative, progressive and experiential learning environment, The Food School Bangkok brings together three globally recognised institutions – Dusit Thani College, Tsuji Culinary Institute, and ALMA. Equity partners include Dusit Thani PLC, Glowfish Co-Working Space (under privately owned real estate investment company, Heritage Estates Co., Ltd.), Allied Metals (Thailand) Co., Ltd, and ALMA.

