LONGi participates at Future Energy Show Philippines

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

MANILA, Philippines , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi took part in the recently concluded 2022 edition of the Future Energy Show Philippines in Manila, showcasing its portfolio of products to more than 4,000 visitors to the exhibition. 

Participating in the show for the third time, LONGi displayed its star Hi-MO 5 module, suitable for a wide range of scenarios and able to operate under the challenging climatic conditions often experienced in the Philippines. 

Electricity rates in the Philippines are the highest among the ten ASEAN member countries, with costs usually much higher for users living in regions without a grid. LONGi is therefore continuing to prioritize the country in terms of delivering its high efficiency solutions.

LONGi has been present in the Philippines since 2019, quickly gaining market recognition in the country, with ground-mounted projects deploying its products now having reached 180MW. The company has also developed the Distributed-Generation market, having already established strong relationships with local EPC companies, and has supplied Hi-MO 5 bifacial modules to the Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation for the establishment of the country’s first high-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

“LONGi believes that making solar energy products simple to use, effective and of excellent quality is key to success in any market. Solar energy is no longer beyond the reach of Filipino families. The Philippines is one of the nations most affected by climate change, and this has made its population more willing to embrace clean energy solutions,” commented sales representative Viktoria Locson during a “Commercial Rooftop Solar Projects” panel discussion at the show.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

