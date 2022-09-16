AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

MEGAN LI, FOUNDER AND CEO OF REGTANK, NAMED ‘DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR’ BY ASIA FINTECH AWARDS 2022

PRNewswire September 16, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Regtank’s CEO, Megan Li, has won the Director of the Year award at the Asia FinTech Awards 2022. Recognised for having a big impact on the organisation and wider FinTech ecosystem, Megan’s outstanding entrepreneurship has led to immense growth and fantastic feedback from clients.

Back for the second year, the Asia FinTech Awards has improved their category criteria,  promising a better benchmark and an equal opportunity to the full spectrum of FinTech. Looking into authentic innovation and factual technological advancement, an assembled panel of individualistic experts finalised the quality scores.

“Amongst the hundreds of entries, being awarded Director of the Year is a massive achievement; both personally and professionally. I am grateful for the recognition. The Regtank team will continue to improve on our solution to live up to our vision of making compliance easily and widely adopted in the new financial paradigm.” — Megan Lee, Founder & CEO, Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

Regtank compliance system covers the entire AML process for fiat currency transactions and cryptocurrency transactions; ensuring that compliance regulations are met consistently and fraud is eliminated in the digital environment.

The Regtank team will soon launch a product featuring their proprietary algorithm of blockchain analysis with AI/Machine Learning technologies. This will help detect AML risk relationships more accurately in on-ramp and off-ramp transactions running in real-time and applied to the entire network of most of the prominent chains.

Regtank aims to empower FinTech companies, especially the cryptocurrency industry, to effectively manage their entire compliance program on a single platform with higher efficiency and lower costs.

About Regtank

Regtank is the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, revolutionising the compliance landscape. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA) incorporating KYC, KYB, and KYT into a single consolidated platform, Regtank has innovated a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that can automatically classify the risk of individuals tailored to the risk matrix of the clients. Regtank today provides risk assessment and management, screening, record keeping, ongoing due diligence, transaction monitoring, and blockchain analytics. For more information, you can visit us at https://regtank.com/.

 About Asia FinTech Awards

The Asia FinTech Awards is brought to you by FinTech Intel, the global market intelligence platform for financial services technology. Asia is home to many of the world’s premier financial services centres and a burgeoning financial technology market. These awards were developed to celebrate this incredible community, and the achievements and successes of the region’s best and brightest, from Mumbai to Tokyo. The categories are designed to cover the full spectrum of fintech, and submissions are judged by an independent panel of experts.

SOURCE Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.