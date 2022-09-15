Accelerating Asia’s energy transition at Future of Energy

Join more than 4,000 policy and topic leaders and explore the impact an increasing global need for alternative energy will have on the industry

H.E. Dan Jørgensen, Minister, Climate, Energy and Utilities, Denmark and Gauri Singh, Deputy director general, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Sub-Headline 2 [List of 2-3 best known speakers]

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Policymakers, energy experts, business leaders, academics and scientists from major corporations, energy, finance and utilities will congregate online and in-person at Economist Impact‘s Future of Energy Week from September 19th – 21st 2022.

85% of energy used in the Asia-Pacific comes from fossil fuels, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Immediate action to reduce this is required. The public and private sectors will need to do much to accelerate the move to renewable sources if the region is to meet targets, cut emissions and maintain sustainable economic growth. What does this mean for organisations, consumers, and investors in the region? Find out if emissions targets translate into tangible roadmaps for organisations to follow. Explore how countries in other regions will follow suit and what measures are needed to ensure the energy transition is fair.

Economist Impact’s hybrid event will gather policymakers, energy experts, business leaders, academics and scientists to discuss the status and effects of the energy transition in the Asia-Pacific, along with the region’s role in defining the pace and scale of this global transformation.

Chaired by The Economist Group’s editors, the event features senior expert speakers including:

Roberto Cingolani , Minister, Ecological Transition, Italy

Minister, Ecological Transition, Guy Barnett , Minister, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Government of Tasmania , Australia

Minister, Energy and Emissions Reduction, Government of , Dan Jørgensen, Minister, Climate, Energy and Utilities, Denmark

Minister, Climate, Energy and Utilities, Arifin Tasrif, Minister, Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia

Minister, Energy and Mineral Resources, Kanni Wignaraja, UN assistant secretary-general, assistant administrator and director of the regional bureau for Asia and the Pacific, UNDP

UN assistant secretary-general, assistant administrator and director of the regional bureau for and the Pacific, Gauri Singh, deputy director general, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

deputy director general, Faustine Delasalle , vice-chair, Energy Transitions Commission

vice-chair, Tim Gould , chief energy economist, International Energy Agency

chief energy economist, Law Gee Yong, director policy and planning, Energy Market Authority

director policy and planning, Nikki Kemp , director, sustainable development investment partnership (SDIP) ASEAN hub, World Economic Forum

director, sustainable development investment partnership (SDIP) ASEAN hub, Abdul Razib bin Dawood , chief executive, Energy Commission Malaysia

chief executive, Akira Yabe , director general, energy system and hydrogen unit, Technology Strategy Centre (TSC), (NEDO), Japan

director general, energy system and hydrogen unit, Brian Yutko , vice president and chief engineer, sustainability and future mobility, Boeing

vice president and chief engineer, sustainability and future mobility, Iris Chang , regional head, sustainability, Grab

regional head, sustainability, Jon Penrice , president, Asia Pacific , Dow

president, Juho Lipponen , co-ordinator, Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS Initiative

co-ordinator, Lam Wee Shann, chief innovation and technology officer, Land Transport Authority

chief innovation and technology officer, Michael Williamson , section chief, energy division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

section chief, energy division, Pratima Rangarajan, chief executive, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative Climate Investments

chief executive, Rebecca Williams , global head, offshore wind, Global Wind Energy Council

global head, offshore wind, Xiaoliang Yang , country manager, China , Global CCS Institute

country manager, , and many more

View the latest agenda .

Future of Energy Week is supported by PETRONAS , Chevron , AG&P and GE

Free places to attend Future of Energy Week are available now. For online registration and event details, please visit the website: futureofenergy.economist.com

To engage with Future of Energy Week on social media, use #EconFutureofEnergy in your conversations and follow @EconomistEvents .

For further details and questions, and to register your attendance, please contact:

Asia Events

E: [email protected]

About Economist Impact

Economist Events is now Economist Impact , empowering businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media.

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events .

About PETRONAS

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a global energy and solutions partner committed to be part of the solution in creating a sustainable energy future. With presence in over 50 countries, we leverage technology and innovation to meet demands in an ever-evolving energy landscape.

For more information, visit www.petronas.com

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com

About AG&P Group

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) is a growing, private energy infrastructure company operating two divisions: Industrial and Energy. AG&P is backed by leading global institutional investors, including I Squared Capital, Asiya Investments and Osaka Gas, as well as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation (JOIN), both arms of the Government of Japan.

For more information, visit www.agpglobal.com

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 130 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers.

For more information, visit www.ge.com

PR Newswire is the communication partner of Future of Energy Week

SOURCE Economist Impact