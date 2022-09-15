AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Huawei Cloud Pledges to Build Global Startup Ecosystem, to Enable 10,000 High-Potential Startups in Three Years

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, at the Huawei Cloud Global Startup Founders Summit held in Shenzhen, Huawei Cloud announced their commitment to building a global startup ecosystem and three key initiatives to accelerate startup growth: an innovative cloud platform, startup acceleration programs, and business resources. Joined by several veteran venture capitalists, they also announced the Huawei Cloud Accelerator, a program aiming at empowering startups at all stages of their lifecycles.

In his speech at the summit, Mr. Zhang Ping‘an, Huawei Senior Vice President and Huawei Cloud CEO, said that Huawei Cloud firmly believes in the power of startups to change the world, and that Huawei Cloud is ready to share with startups Huawei’s over 30 years of experience in technology and innovation, and to build a robust startup ecosystem powered by Huawei’s global cloud infrastructure and extensive Technology-as-a-Service offerings, with the purpose of empowering startups and accelerating their growth on the cloud.

Huawei Cloud stresses driving innovation with technology and accelerating startup growth with a strong global ecosystem. This is why they have announced plans to step up efforts in ecosystem building along with three key initiatives — an innovative cloud platform, startup acceleration programs, and business resources. Over the next three years, Huawei plans to help 10,000 high-potential startups worldwide to accelerate innovation and growth on the Huawei cloud platform and in the greater ecosystem.

At the summit, Mr. Zhang Ping‘an, joined by several veteran venture capitalists, officially announced Huawei Cloud Accelerator. This program currently focuses on six key areas: enterprise services/SaaS, AI, biotech, fintech, smart energy/carbon neutrality, and industrial digitization, but will later be expanded to cover more industries and domains. It offers an Early-stage Startup Bootcamp and an Industry-themed Bootcamp to meet the needs of startups at different stages of their lifecycle.

Going forward, Huawei Cloud is committed to working with partners and customers to build an inclusive, vibrant startup ecosystem, which is expected to become a powerful engine for digital transformation.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.