  • children

DISCOVER THE 2022 WISE AWARDS WINNERS

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Six pioneering projects addressing global educational challenges have been recognized by WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, for their positive contribution to education and society. The 2022 WISE Awards winners are:

Wise logo

 

Opportunity EduFinance by Opportunity International (USA) helps children access quality schools through social finance. It provides technical assistance to financial institutions to launch and grow Education Finance Portfolios; and trains the schools in those portfolios to become more financially sustainable and to increase the quality of education over time.

Educating for Wellbeing by AtentaMente (Mexico) focuses on adult social and emotional competency (SEC) development, by promoting educators’ wellbeing and building caring environments in the classroom and school, thus providing students with a protective learning environment. In three years, 12,500 preschool principals, teachers and educational authorities have trained in EW.

Childcare Social Franchising by Kidogo (Kenya) was developed to support women as entrepreneurs to run their own early childhood centers, enabling young children to receive quality, affordable education and care. Kidogo is now the largest childcare network in Kenya, with 750+ franchises reaching ~16,000 children.

Remake Learning (USA) connects students with learning experiences that cultivate creativity and imagination in and outside of the classroom. It is a peer network of over 1,200 members that brings educators and innovators together to create engaging learning opportunities for students — and then supports them as they navigate rapid social and technological change.

The Internet Free Education Resource Bank by Education Above All (Qatar) is a universally accessible collection of technology-free and low-resource requiring project-based learning resources for a student-led approach to learning. This adaptive solution has reached 827,000+ learners in 14+ countries with 30+ partners, including marginalised learners in refugee settlements, remote rural communities, and underserved urban contexts.

Climate Change Problem Solvers by Reap Benefit Foundation (India) developed the Solve Ninja platform to activate action-oriented youth and 21st century skills through local actions. Leveraging the power of grassroots mobilization, technology and action-driven communities, 112,018+ Solve Ninjas have taken 94,000+ actions linked to climate and civic issues nationally.

The winners of the WISE Awards will be celebrated in Doha in an exclusive ceremony. In addition to visibility and networking opportunities as part of the WISE Community, each winner will receive $20,000 (US).

For more information: http://www.wise-qatar.org/wise-awards

For media inquiries: Lina Lahlou, [email protected]

 

 

SOURCE WISE

