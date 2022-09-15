AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

UN Women’s HeForShe Summit calls on all men to act now to achieve gender equality

PRNewswire September 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UN Women’s HeForShe Summit will bring together global leaders to showcase good practices to advance gender equality and inspire others to follow suit, in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

HeForShe initiative is a global movement that invites men and boys as allies to complement the work of the women’s movement. Its flagship program, the HeForShe Alliance, convenes male leaders from across government, business, non-profit and academia to take urgent action for gender equality. Against the context of conflict, climate change, humanitarian crises and the global pandemic – all of which have significantly reversed advances made in achieving gender equality – this year Summit will show a diverse range of actions several allies are implementing to achieve gender equality, from equal representation to global domestic violence policies.

This event will be emceed by Taylor Nicole Rogers, US labour and equality correspondent at the Financial Times.

Speakers include:

     Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director, UN Women

     Heads of State

     Special message from H.E. Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine

     Hisayuki Idekoba, CEO, Recruit Holdings

     C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies

     Ralph Mupita, President and CEO, MTN Group

     Wangechi Wachira, Executive Director, Centre for Rights Education and Awareness

     Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC

     Åsa Regnér, Deputy Executive Director of Policy, Programme, Civil Society and Intergovernmental Support, UN Women

     Panel moderators:

     Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the United Nations Global Compact 

     Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director for UN Coordination, Partnerships, Resources and Sustainability, UN Women

     Musical performance by Sofia Carson, Actor & Singer

WHEN: Wednesday, 21 September, 10:00 – 12:00 P.M. EDT

Media wishing to attend the event contact UN Women by September 16 at 9:00 A.M. EDT. For attendance and media interview requests please contact erica(dot)sayers(at)unwomen(dot)org.

WEBCAST REGISTRATION: via eventbrite

Join the conversation: Follow @HeForShe @UN_Women on Twitter and share your messages using the hashtag #HeForSheSummit

About UN Women
UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org. UN Women, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, New York. Tel: +1 646 781-4400. Fax: +1 646 781-4496. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org

About HeForShe:
Created by UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, HeForShe is a solidarity movement for gender equality that invites men and boys to act for a more equal world. HeForShe provides targeted platform where a global audience can engage and advocate for the achievement of gender equality in our lifetime. The movement invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender-equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions. For more information, visit: www.HeForShe.org/en.

Media Contact: Erica Sayers
Email: erica(dot)sayers(at)unwomen(dot)org

 

SOURCE United Nations HeForShe

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.