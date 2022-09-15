UN Women’s HeForShe Summit calls on all men to act now to achieve gender equality

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UN Women’s HeForShe Summit will bring together global leaders to showcase good practices to advance gender equality and inspire others to follow suit, in the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

HeForShe initiative is a global movement that invites men and boys as allies to complement the work of the women’s movement. Its flagship program, the HeForShe Alliance, convenes male leaders from across government, business, non-profit and academia to take urgent action for gender equality. Against the context of conflict, climate change, humanitarian crises and the global pandemic – all of which have significantly reversed advances made in achieving gender equality – this year Summit will show a diverse range of actions several allies are implementing to achieve gender equality, from equal representation to global domestic violence policies.

This event will be emceed by Taylor Nicole Rogers, US labour and equality correspondent at the Financial Times.

Speakers include:

Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director, UN Women

Heads of State

Special message from H.E. Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine

Hisayuki Idekoba, CEO, Recruit Holdings

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies

Ralph Mupita, President and CEO, MTN Group

Wangechi Wachira, Executive Director, Centre for Rights Education and Awareness

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC

Åsa Regnér, Deputy Executive Director of Policy, Programme, Civil Society and Intergovernmental Support, UN Women

Panel moderators:

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the United Nations Global Compact

Anita Bhatia, Deputy Executive Director for UN Coordination, Partnerships, Resources and Sustainability, UN Women

Musical performance by Sofia Carson, Actor & Singer

WHEN: Wednesday, 21 September, 10:00 – 12:00 P.M. EDT

Media wishing to attend the event contact UN Women by September 16 at 9:00 A.M. EDT. For attendance and media interview requests please contact erica(dot)sayers(at)unwomen(dot)org.

WEBCAST REGISTRATION: via eventbrite

Join the conversation: Follow @HeForShe @UN_Women on Twitter and share your messages using the hashtag #HeForSheSummit

About UN Women

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org. UN Women, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, New York. Tel: +1 646 781-4400. Fax: +1 646 781-4496. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org.

About HeForShe:

Created by UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, HeForShe is a solidarity movement for gender equality that invites men and boys to act for a more equal world. HeForShe provides targeted platform where a global audience can engage and advocate for the achievement of gender equality in our lifetime. The movement invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender-equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions. For more information, visit: www.HeForShe.org/en.

Media Contact: Erica Sayers

Email: erica(dot)sayers(at)unwomen(dot)org

SOURCE United Nations HeForShe