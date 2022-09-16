Taiwanese System Integrators Demonstrate Their Leadership in Digital Technology in Overseas Markets

The System Integration Overseas Market Expansion Workshop provides new examples of how Taiwanese companies work with Japanese corporate partners to tap overseas markets

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 System Integration Overseas Market Expansion Workshop was held at the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei Downtown at 2 pm on September 16. Mr. Qin Qin Lin, Deputy Director of the Administration for Digital Industries (ADI), Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), attended the event and gave the opening remarks. Taiwan-based YajanTech entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SDT Thai, a subsidiary of Japanese business group, Shinden Hightex, to jointly expand their business footprint in the Thai market. Taiwanese system integrators chose to partner with overseas companies to enlarge their presence in the third market, and to strengthen their cooperation with major corporate partners in Europe, the United States, and Japan. At the same time, they are exploring new growth potential in overseas markets to expand the reach of their international services network, and by doing so, demonstrating the island’s strength in digital technology system integration on the world stage.

Mr. Lin, the ADI’s Deputy Director, said that Taiwan-based manufacturers and companies with strong experience cooperating with Japanese companies and have entered Southeast Asian markets were invited to attend the event onsite and share their success stories. Local participants can better understand the multi-dimensional service output model by learning from each other and exchanging best practices. ADI will continue its efforts to enhance the partnerships between local smart solution providers and major players in Europe, the US, and Japan, enabling industry innovation and exporting the better lifestyle created by Taiwan’s digital economy overseas.

At the workshop, Taiwan-based YajanTech and SDT Thai enhanced their collaboration in providing AR solutions to the Thai market. During the event, the two parties shared their viewpoints on the best ways to apply AR solutions across Southeast Asia. The AR tourism application at Japan’s Aichi Prefecture Airport as well as the smart parking project in California are examples of YajanTech’s overseas success. YajanTech CEO James Tsai said that the collaboration makes the AR training for factories a part of its development strategy, passing on the experience and the sophisticated skills from masters to younger generations more effectively.

Furthermore, Lance Kao, CEO of Aeroprobing Inc., a UAV technology-based solution provider in Taiwan, shared the company’s practices in cooperating with overseas partners to tap the Indonesian market. He said that Aeroprobing has been entering into partnerships and building trust with Japanese partners over the last three years, in a move to promote collaboration in the design and development of drones. Despite the pandemic, both parties established a joint venture to work together with Indonesian agricultural universities to train drone operators. The tripartite partnership to facilitate the application of smart agricultural technologies will improve the quality and efficiency of crop production while creating local job opportunities by making it attractive for young people to return to their hometowns and engage in farming. SK-KAWANISHI’s CEO, Akihiro Kawanishi, elaborated on the experience of using the water resources solution, co-developed by Taiwanese and Japanese companies, for water plant maintenance, disaster relief and prevention, and waterway management in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Institute For Information Industry (III)