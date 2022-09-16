SocialFi space is booming despite the ongoing Crypto Winter

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Taki.app , a Singapore incorporated global leading Web 3.0 token-powered social platform has seen phenomenal growth since it launched its Taki beta version in India and across Asia in early August. In less than 5 weeks, it has seen its user base expanding by multiple folds to more than 550,000 today. Valued at over S$100m currently, Taki.app is expected to cross the 1 million user base milestone before the end of the year. Founded in early 2022 by Kevin Chou and Sakina Arsiwala, the token-powered social platform is heavily backed by some of the largest players within the ecosystem, including key crypto exchanges and investors, such as Alameda Research, CoinDCX, Coinbase Ventures, Formless Capital, Gemini Frontier Fund, Huobi Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Luno Expeditions, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Roka Works, Solana Ventures and US headquartered Crypto Venture Studio – SuperLayer.io , with notable investors including Marc Andreessen, Chris Dixon, Paris Hilton, Joe Montana, Anthony Pompliano and more.

Kevin Chou is a 5X founder with deep crypto experience. He is the co-founder of Rally Network (US$3 billion market cap), a social token provider that enables creators and communities to build their own digital economies. He also co-founded Forte, a pioneer of end-to-end game development infrastructure on the blockchain. Prior to entering the blockchain space, Kevin co-founded and exited the gaming company Kabam for ~US$1 billion in value.

Sakina Arsiwala, had previously held Product and Growth leadership positions at Nextdoor, YouTube (She took Youtube International, launched 22 countries including India), and Google where she was the Product Lead on Google Search International. She also co-founded a social startup that was subsequently acquired by Groupon, where she led Social Product Growth for Groupon.

Earlier this year, Taki Network had also appointed Darren Ng, as the Managing Director and Company Secretary of its Singapore office. Darren is an accomplished CFO with over 22 years of professional experience, and had held senior global and regional leadership roles across Fintech, Private Equity and International banks which include HSBC, Stanchart, OCBC and DBS. Prior to joining Taki, Darren was the Group Head of Performance & Audit at Clermont Group – an international Investment Private Equity Group, and was the Chairman and Board Director at Orion Energy, a leading mid-sized oil and gas company in Latin America.

“At Taki, we leverage the power of SocialFi and social tokens to create a futuristic social media network that benefits all participants. And through this, we also aim to create an easy on-ramp for users into the crypto industry, hoping to bring in the next 100 million users. Web 3.0 is redefining customer engagements, loyalties & rewards,” Kevin Chou, Sakina – Co-Founders at Taki.

For more information, please visit http://Taki.app

Media:

Taki Team

Darren Ng, Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TAKI NETWORK PTE LTD