AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

Open SCO: Expand High-Quality International “Circle of Friends” for Foreign Exchanges

PRNewswire September 16, 2022

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — “SCO elements” and “international cooperation” are the salient features of the SCO Demonstration Area. This is eloquently illustrated by the data. The SCO Demonstration Area has held nearly 300 economic and trade dialogue events, established a routine liaison mechanism with the embassies of 20 SCO-related countries in China, and hosted the 2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo and the Second Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, totaling more than 50 activities. 13 ambassadors of SCO member states to China and more than 130 diplomatic envoys to China visited the SCO Demonstration Area. The SCO Demonstration Area is expanding channels of foreign exchange in an all-round way, broadening the space for foreign exchanges and cooperation, promoting the conclusion of sister city relations, and enhancing the number and quality of international “circle of friends”.

Ambassadors of SCO member states to China plant friendship forest

Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the SCO, commented that the SCO Demonstration Area has effectively fostered SCO local economic and trade cooperation and united the “SCO forces” with opening up. At the SCO featured commodity exhibition and sales event during the “2022 National Online New Year’s shopping festival”, diplomatic envoys from Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and other SCO member states in China entered livestreaming studios for the first time to flack over 100 kinds of SCO featured products for Chinese consumers. They “endorse” premium SCO goods to contribute to the SCO Demonstration Area. The evergreen tree lacebark pine on the banks of Ruyi Lake in the SCO Demonstration Area, an evergreen tree symbolizing friendship, is the “SCO Demonstration Area Friendship Forest” jointly planted by the diplomatic envoys of SCO member states in China during the 2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo, including the former SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov, and Tajikistan Ambassador to China Saidzoda Zohir. It records the deep friendship between the SCO Demonstration Area and the SCO member states.

Kanaiym Baktygulova, Kyrgyz Ambassador to China, said that key projects such as the Qingdao SCO Pearl International Expo Center built by the SCO Demonstration Area will help the Chinese people to learn about Kyrgyzstan and foster friendly cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China in economic, trade, cultural and other fields. Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, said that “The SCO Demonstration Area has set up China-Pakistan Center, which allows Pakistan and SCO member states to strengthen multilateral and bilateral cooperation”. Saidzoda Zohir Ozod, ambassador of Tajikistan to China, said, “The SCO Demonstration Area is an extremely important platform for economic and trade cooperation, helping Tajikistan products enter the Chinese market. We look forward to further fruitful cooperation.”

The SCO Demonstration Area has held over 50 “Sister City Cooperation and a Better Future” events with 37 cities and parks in 14 countries. It has led Qingdao to forge sister city relations with 4 cities and friendly cooperation cities with 7 cities in the SCO member states.

Contact:
Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Ambassadors of SCO member states to China enter livestreaming studio
Stadt Qingdao Logo

 

 

 

SOURCE Stadt Qingdao

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.